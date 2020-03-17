When Cambridge needed to put a competitive opponent away, it leaned on Mayah Holzhueter.
The sophomore post scored almost 15 points per game in the final six conference games en route to a first-team all-Capitol South selection for the Cambridge girls basketball team.
Seniors Olivia Williams and Gracie Korth were recognized as second-teamers. Williams scored 9.9 points per game while handling the bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Blue Jays. Korth was the secondary offensive target for Cambridge when attacking the basket — she finished with 10.7 points.
Holzhueter scored 26 points against New Glarus, 16 points against Waterloo and 21 at home against Wisconsin Heights as the Jays won three consecutive games mid-way through the Capitol South slate.
Korth's season high came when she scored 21 points in a loss to Belleville on Feb. 11.
Cambridge finished with a 5-5 record in the league and a 13-13 record overall. The Blue Jays were defeated by La Crosse Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final.
Aquinas had three players earn honors on the WBCA Division 4 all-state team.
CAPITOL SOUTH
First team — U-Lutz, Mar, jr.; Nickel, Mar, jr.; Benson, NG, jr.; Adler, WH, sr.; Holzhueter, Cam, soph.
Second team — Korth, Cam, sr.; Smith, Bel, soph.; Williams, Cam, sr.; Andrews, jr., Mar.; Foley, Bel, soph.
Honorable mention — Ward, Mar, soph; Shrader, Bel, sr.; Himmelmann, NG, sr.; Handel, WH, sr.; Keith, WH, sr.; Asik, Wat, fr.; Mosher, Wat, jr.; Powers, Wat, jr.
