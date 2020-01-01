DEERFIELD

Thursday, Jan. 9: PTO

The Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the elementary school, 340 W. Quarry St., in the library. Free childcare is provided.

Friday, Jan. 10: Winter Wonderland Dance

The Deerfield PTO is hosting a Winter Wonderland Family Dance on Jan. 10 for Deerfield Elementary School families from 6-8 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. The event includes music, dancing, activities and snacks.

