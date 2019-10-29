Planting corn on the low-lying patch of land south of Utica hasn’t made sense for a few years, Dennis Lund says.
Lund, whose family has farmed in southeastern Dane County for five generations, and who today cash-crops about 4,700 area acres with his brothers, said the 30 acres seems to continuously flood.
County Highway W passing in front of the property has been closed multiple times in recent years because of water over the roadway, Lund said. It was two feet deep over the road at one point, he said. “The whole thing was one big lake,” he recalls
Century-old oak trees are dying there because they are too wet, he said.
The family has been frustrated, repeatedly losing money when crops fail, and knowing that pesticides and other pollutants they’d applied were flowing off the site during increasingly frequent heavy rainstorms.
Earlier this year, Lund came across a solution.
Dane County was piloting a program in 2019 in which the county would enter into long-term leases with farmers in exchange for parcels of land being taken out of cash crop production and alternatively planted with something else that would provide continuous cover for the land.
Lund said his family signed a lease with the county for 15 years. Joshua Wescott, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s chief of staff, said other property owners have agreed to leases with the county of up to 30 years.
The land could be planted with grasses for grazing cattle. Or prairie flowers. Farmers could choose from several options.
Lund and his brothers jumped at the opportunity, as did their children, young adults who are beginning to be involved in the business side of their operation.
The Lunds became the first farm family in Dane County to sign up for the 2019 pilot program.
Lund said the required contracts were finalized in October and the first prairie seeds will be sown early this winter.
County-wide, according to Parisi’s office, about 500 acres were put into the Continuous Cover pilot program in 2019, at a cost to the county of $750,000.
About 130 of those acres, or one-quarter of the total acreage, is in the Koshkonong Creek watershed in the towns of Deerfield, Christiana and Cottage Grove. Another 107 acres are in the Lake Kegonsa area. The rest of the acreage is mostly on the western end of the county.
The pilot program was so popular in 2019 that Parisi, in his 2020 executive budget introduced Oct. 1, proposed doubling funding for it in 2020, asking for $1.5 million. And, Parisi has asked that the program become permanent.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to debate its 2020 budget in November. County Board meetings at which the budget will be deliberated are set for Nov. 11 and possibly Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
Parisi, in an Oct. 14 visit to Cambridge, said the Continuous Cover program is good for farmers and good for the environment.
Parisi agreed that sowing plants whose roots permanently stay in place, without the soil being disturbed by traditional farming, cuts down on the amount of sediment flowing in area waterways.
And, he said, plantings like prairie flowers don’t require applications of pollutants like pesticides and fertilizers, that ultimately can flow into area streams and degrade their water quality.
“When you can help farmers and help the environment at the same time, that’s a pretty good investment,” Parisi said.
“The benefits to this program are many – reducing phosphorus and carbon emissions, protecting lands for conservation in the face of expanding development pressures, and promoting habitats good for pollinators who continue to face adversity from challenges like pesticides and climate change,” Parisi wrote in his executive budget.
Lund said the county lease payment allows his family to still make a profit on the 30 acres. It’s programs like this, he said, that help farmers stay afloat financially while still retaining ownership of the land.
Lund said he doesn’t anticipate his family participating with a second parcel in 2020, but said they may consider jumping in with more land in future years.
Lund said the 30 acres included in the 2019 pilot contains a man-made drainage pond dug in 1968. From there, he said, water drains into Saunders Creek at Utica and eventually into Koshkonong Creek.
He said continuing to plant crops on the acreage “was throwing good money at bad. And you’re watching your nutrients and pesticides going into the pond and eventually into the groundwater.”
Lund said his family is excited to watch the acreage be reclaimed as prairie, and for the return of wildlife that is expected to be drawn there.
Lund noted that the 30 acres is also currently being considered for a separate program in which the USDA would pay the family to have a permanent easement on the land, forever restoring it to natural area. Dane County is aware of that conversation, he said, and the family would return the Continuous Cover lease payment to the county if it is accepted into the USDA program.
