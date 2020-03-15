Dressed in the purple stole she normally would wear during Lent, Pastor Brenda Lovick spoke from the pulpit of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church near Cambridge Sunday morning, March 15.
It wasn’t a normal day.
Lovick was alone in the large, historic sanctuary, live-streaming a shortened worship service to members of her rural congregation.
A sign on the locked front door announced that services were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Speaking into a camera set up in front of her, Lovick admitted to the virtual audience that “this is very surreal. This feels very much like I’m playing Mr. Rogers. That’s a little bit wierd for me.”
“We’re gathering differently today so that we can flatten that curve as professionals recommend. So, here we are to make it happen,” Lovick went on.
Large gatherings at houses of worship and religious centers have been ordered halted locally by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
On Friday March 13, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued orders to stop all mass gatherings of 250 or more people across the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That order was updated about 4 p.m. Saturday March 14 to include gatherings at places of worship and religious centers in Dane County, with over 250 people.
“Limiting large gatherings of people is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness. We would like to thank all the places of worship who have taken measures to protect their patron’s health and safety regardless of gathering size,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a release. "Public Health has statutory authority to protect the health of the community and could limit gatherings even more in the future."
Lovick live-streamed her service just a few hours before an additional announcement that, at a 2:30 Sunday press conference, Public Health Madison & Dane County would order local gatherings of 50 people or more be halted, effective immediately.
Nearly two dozen school districts in Dane County and the surrounding area additionally announced about 1:30 p.m. Sunday that they would be closing immediately, rather than Wednesday, March 18 as many of them had planned.
Lovick reflected in her sermon on the potential positives in the situation.
“What’s good about this is that it’s challenged us to figure out how to connect with people in different ways that’s not in person. It’s causing us to pay better attention to hygiene and it’s caused many of us to slow down, because all our activities are canceled. So, while it’s a major inconvenience that we are not gathered in worship today and everything is basically closed, we can make this time a time to practice ways to take better care of ourselves in the areas of hygiene, in the use of our time and in intentionally making social connections,” Lovick said.
She also reflected on the situation's seriousness.
“We gather in a way that is apart so that we can prevent you or me from getting sick. That’s why schools are shut down and sports events and everything is going into distancing mode. We’re trying to prevent what’s happened in China. Will there be economic hardship? Yep. Will there be ripple effects? All through this year and possibly throughout our lives? Yep. But I would rather deal with that than have to hold dozens of funerals in a short period of time. I would rather deal with that than realize that I took an illness myself to someone that caused their death.“
Lovick also spoke about cooperation and caring for neighbors.
“Instead of wringing our hands and looking at the world through 'everything is gloom and doom,' we can rise to the challenge. We can take care of each other and check in with each other through phone calls or notes in the mail. We can support our economy by buying from our local businesses. We can use the media to be informed of what’s going on but not let us get so emotionally wrapped up in the fear so that we can’t think clearly. We can support our local service organizations, like (the Cambridge Area Resource Team) CART, and the food pantries in our area so that people who are really going to be hit by this economic crisis that we will soon face will be taken care of.”
“I think we can be creative about how to take care of ourselves and each other like Anna says in Frozen 2, “and do the next right thing.”
Other local churches that had announced closures by Sunday morning included:
- Rockdale Lutheran Church canceled worship services for Sunday March 15 and Sunday March 22;
- Deerfield Lutheran Church canceled services Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 18. A KAIR Breakfast scheduled for Friday, March 20 is also canceled. "We will make a decisions about future dates soon," Vicar Sarah Key said in an email.
- St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield held worship and Sunday School as normal on Sunday March 15. It announced there would be no worship on Saturday March 21, nor on Sunday March 22, nor on Sunday March 29. Midweek Lenten suppers and services were also canceled for the remainder of Lent. "At this point were are hoping to receive the okay to resume services on Palm Sunday, April 5," Pastor Holly Slater said in a letter Saturday night to members of the congregation.
- Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge said it would hold worship services on Sunday morning March 15 but postponed a planned Camper's Breakfast that morning and "coffee hour, choir and Sunday school have been suspended for the time being," said a social media post from the church. The church's council will be meeting "to discuss whether to continue having services at Grace for the next few weeks," the post said. "We're working on ways to move a lot of our ministry online for the next month."
