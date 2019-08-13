CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge pilot Dale Nottestad notched the win on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway after the running of the Jensen Heating 50-lap Late Model main event. The win marks Nottestad’s second feature victory of the season as he looks to gain momentum towards adding to his record setting five Late Model crowns at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
LATE MODEL
David Malisch and Josh Madell paced the field to green as Malisch took the early lead on lap one. Luke Westenberg quickly drove alongside Madell, looking for second. Westenberg cleared for the position on lap four. The first of three cautions slowed the pace on lap six. Malisch led the pack back to green followed by Westenberg in second and Madell in third. As racing resumed, Westenberg charged up next to Malisch, stealing the top spot away. At about the same time, Nottestad dove under Madell looking for third. Nottestad completed the pass on lap 11 and continued forward alongside Malisch as they raced through turns three and four. Nottestad moved into second alone on lap 14 and began to look toward closing the gap on Westenberg at the front. Nottestad chipped away each lap until finally catching the leader just before the halfway point of the race. But a yellow slowed the pace on lap 24, closing up the field for the second half run towards the checkers. Nottestad began to pressure Westenberg once the action resumed. On lap 28, Nottestad got under the leader through turns three and four. Two laps later, Nottestad was out front and pulling away. Nottestad continued to stretch his advantage as the laps ticked away. At the checkers, it was the five-time champ securing the win with Shaun Scheel, Kody Hubred, Riley Stenjem and Westenberg rounding out the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Michael Giloman of Faribault, MN, dominated the 30-lap Sportsman feature event to capture his first win of the 2019 season. Starting on the front row, Giloman took the lead on lap one and never relinquished it. Meanwhile, Bryce Miller drove by Bobby Giers to take second in the early laps with Jake Biever close behind for second. Tyler Deporter entered the top three on lap 23, taking the position from Biever. Deporter snuck by Miller in the closing laps for second, but Giloman had the field covered to score the win. Tyler Deporter, Miller, Mark Deporter and Jason Thoma rounded out the top five.
INTERNATIONAL
Edgerton’s Mark English claimed the 20-lap International feature to secure his second straight win in the division. John Preston led lap one with Ryan Nelson up to second. Nelson slipped by Preston on lap four with John Handeland in third and English up to fourth. Handeland made his way to second on lap five. Handeland continued to move forward, taking the top spot from Nelson a lap later. English moved up to third on the same circuit. A lap later, English was in second behind the new leader and applying pressure. By lap eight, English was out front and charging to the checkers to claim the win. Handeland was second followed by Keith Bell, Neil Higgins and Jason Uttech.
ROAD WARRIOR
Lake Mills driver, Bill Sweeney picked up the win in the 15-lap Road Warrior feature event. Bill Reynolds led lap one. Jordan Lamb moved up to second a lap later with Sweeney in his tracks for third. Sweeney slipped by Lamb on lap four, setting his sights on Reynolds at the point. After a good battle, Sweeney moved into control of the top spot on lap nine. Sweeney cruised from there to secure the victory. Reynolds was second followed by Lamb, Mark Dewey and Jasper Gronert.
BANDIT
Travis Rose of Hartford claimed the 15-lap Bandit feature. Rose grabbed the lead on lap one and hung on for all 15 laps to secure the win. Gaven Smothers held on to the second spot until Chris Gottschalk got by him on lap eight. Gottschalk cut into Rose’s lead as the laps wound down. But he ran out of laps as Rose crossed the stripe first to get the win. Chris Gottschalk finished second followed by Bryan Gottschalk, Chris Matz and Josh Lenz.
BANDOLERO
Wausau pilot Jevin Guralski picked up another feature win by winning the 15-lap Bandolero main event. Anna Price led lap one with Logan Taylor and Alex Hartwig battling for second behind her. On lap five, Hartwig slipped past Price to take over the point. Taylor followed past Price for second while Guralski and Michael Guderski entered the top five. Guralski powered by Guderski and Price to pick up the third spot on lap seven. Guralski continued his march to the lead, taking second from Taylor on lap eight. Guralksi cut into Hartwig’s lead as the laps ticked away. Guralksi made his move on the final lap, eclipsing Hartwig to grab the lead and take the win. Hartwig was second followed by Guderski, Taylor and Laney Osborne.
UP NEXT
This Saturday is a full program of racing presented by Associated Bank. The show includes INEX Regional Qualifiers for the Legends and Bandoleros. It’s also Kid’s Bike Night! Time trials begin at 5 p.m. with racing at 7. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.