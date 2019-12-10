The 2020 local spring election is beginning to take shape, with a long-time Dane County Board supervisor and two Cambridge Village board incumbents saying they won’t run again.
The 2020 spring election is April 7.
Nomination papers for all local offices, including for the Dane and Jefferson County Boards, town boards, village boards and school boards, could be taken out Dec. 1 and are due back to municipal and school district clerks by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7. Non-candidacy papers, for incumbents not running again, are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Dane County Board
Bob Salov, who represents the 37th district on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said he has filed non-candidacy papers. District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Salov has represented District 37 since 1996 but his county service goes back further than that.
He has served on the Dane County EMS Commission since 1994 and has chaired that commission since 2000.
Salov was hired eight years ago as the full-time director of the Cambridge Area EMS, a position he said he will continue in as he steps off the County Board.
Salov, in an interview Dec. 10, said he’s “extremely honored,” to have served southeastern Dane County for nearly a quarter-century.
“I have worked with eight municipalities, and I feel we have had a lot of successes. They are all vibrant communities,” Salov said.
“I think that we have had a really good vision in this district; all the municipalities and their leadership have provided a great path forward,” Salov continued. “They all have issues with the county, and cooperative efforts with the county. We have moved forward in so many areas, and I’m really proud of that.”
Salov cited some recent key accomplishments as securing a $209,000 Dane County grant, and other funds, to help connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail; working to ensure that libraries are fully reimbursed for maintenance and operational costs through Dane County; working to ensure that key county roads remain maintained; advocating for the creation of a senior committee in Cambridge that could coordinate all senior programs; and generally advocating for sound economic development.
Cambridge Village Board
Current Cambridge Village Board members Paula Hollenbeck and Sue Christianson say they won’t seek re-election in April. Both have filed non-candidacy papers with the village.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said three seats are open on the Village Board. In addition to the two seats being vacated by Hollenbeck and Christianson, a third seat now held by Eric Wittwer is up for re-election. Moen said Wittwer has taken out papers to run again and has not yet returned them.
In an email, Hollenbeck said she is stepping off the board to “pursue other ways I might bring value to this mighty village, and added that she is “leaving the door open to run again in the future.”
She called serving on the board “a great adventure.”
“It allowed me to give back to a community I have lived in for over 20 years,” Hollenbeck wrote in an email. “The work of the board hasn’t always been easy, but I like to believe I brought value to the deliberations and village.”
“I want to thank all the board members I have served with and wish the new board the best as they grapple with the many challenges facing Cambridge,” Hollenbeck concluded.
Christianson, in a phone interview, said she’s stepping down after serving two terms on the Village Board and after previously working as the clerk for the village’s water and sewer utility.
Christianson said she’s “feeling the age gap,” and hopes that in departing, she opens the door for a new generation to serve on the board.
“Let the young people have a chance,” she said.
She listed key accomplishments as ensuring that senior meals and outreach continue in Cambridge, and said she hopes that a fledgling conversation about establishing a village committee to coordinate senior activities and outreach comes to fruition. She said she would consider serving on such a committee, if it were formed. “I would not want to be the head of it, but I certainly could help,” she said.
Other local races
Jefferson County Board: Laura Payne, who represents the Town of Oakland and part of the Village of Cambridge on the Jefferson County Board, has announced she's seeking re-election in April. Payne was elected in 2014 and in April will complete her third, two-year term. As of Dec.10, no one else had yet filed papers to challenge Payne for her District 16 seat on the County Board.
Deerfield Village Board: Three seats are open in April on the Deerfield Village Board. The seats are currently held by incumbents Dave Wilkinson, Gary Wieczorek and Arnold Evenson. To take out papers contact Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie at (608) 764-5404 or by email at mccredie@deerfieldwi.com.
Oakland Town Board: Two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Current Town Board members Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen are up for re-election. Both seats are two-year terms, said town Clerk/Treasurer Chris Astrella. To take out papers visit the Town Hall or contact Astrella at (608) 423-9635 or by email at townhall@oaklandtown.com.
Deerfield Town Board: Two seats are open on the Deerfield Town Board. The seats are currently held by Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke. Both are two-year terms. To take out papers visit the Town Hall or contact Town Clerk Bob Riege at (920) 240-6700 or by email at townofdeerfield@yahoo.com.
Christiana Town Board: Town Clerk Kathy Wilson said there are no Christiana Town Board elections in 2020.
Rockdale Village Board: Two seats are open on the Rockdale Village Board. The seats are currently held by Jeri Boden and Alicia Hynes. Candidates will be nominated at a village caucus to be held in January. The caucus date has not been finalized. To take out papers contact Village Clerk Linda Dieckhoff at (608) 423-1497 or Rockdale@frontier.com.
Cambridge School Board
Four seats are open on the Cambridge School Board. Three of those are for three-year terms and one is for the remainder of a two-year term. Three candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the three-year seats and the fourth will fill the remainder of the two-year seat. The seats are currently held by Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim Womble. To take out papers, visit the Cambridge School District office, 403 Blue Jay Way, or call (608) 423-4345.
Deerfield School Board
Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Both are for three-year terms. Incumbents Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack are up for re-election. Administrative assistant to the Superintendent Angie Haag said Mack has turned in her nomination papers.
