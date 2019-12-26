December 26 has become one of my favorite days. For some years now, my daughter Tracy, who lives on Lake Koshkonong, has hosted Christmas Eve. There is the traditional food: kielbasa and sauerkraut, deviled eggs, shrimp and many other goodies.
Today, everyone is gone except me, the dogs and cat. They are pooped, too, from the festivities, just laying beside my chair in front of the fireplace. Everyone else has gone home or to work.
Teddy, my grandson, the farthest traveler, is on a plane home to Hollywood. The rest of us are somewhere in Wisconsin. Thank goodness for Facetime. Paige and Chris, their kids, (my great-grandkids, Hadley and Reed) in Idaho could talk to us, we to them and throw lots of kisses.
Now here I am, just me and the furry family watching TV, me reading, too, all alone in the quiet.
Not only today, but every day, my heart goes out to the ones who don’t remember. No matter what age a person is, memories are the biggest part of our lives.
My memories remain clear due to a lot of visiting them. At the same time, it would be a waste of life to ignore today and tomorrow.
Today, I am going to nap a little and eat a lot. Leftovers taste even better. Christmas morning is an egg casserole, lots of bacon, orange rolls and wonderful orange juice and champagne (mimosas) followed by Texas sheet cake. I will not get on the scale until sometime in 2020.
All good things must come to an end. Time to go home, but there will be a good thing or two when I get there.
To get a little energy, I took a walk. All bundled up as oldsters do. It was crispy, but bright. As I and my trusty walker took our jaunt heading for the lake. As I walked, I took some time to look around.
I stopped to marvel at the four evergreens planted twenty-five years ago in honor of their dad.
They were just little evergreens then. We thought they would never grow tall. Especially after one year when we had an ice storm-the tops bent over to the ground, frozen. When the thaw came, they stood upright again. But the bottom several feet were brown and appeared dead. Sorry for the tears in my eyes. Those trees are beautiful, deep green and reaching to the utility poles. What I love is that there are four tops to each and the bottoms came to and look like little skirts.
There were more things that flooded my memory, but I was cold and hot chocolate sounded good.
We have our traditional cake for the holidays. The only thing I can bake is Gram’s Texas Street Cake, as she called it. The real name is Texas Sheet Cake-delicious no matter what you call it.
Gram’s Texas “Street” Cake
Cake ingredients: 2 cups flour, 2 cups sugar, 1 t baking soda, 1/2 t salt, 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 eggs, 1 cup butter, 1 cup water, 5 T unsweetened cocoa.
Directions: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a jelly roll pan or cookie sheet 10x15.
Combine first four dry ingredients, beat in sour cream and eggs.
Set aside. Melt butter in a sauce pan, add water and cocoa, bring to a boil and remove from heat. Then mix into dry ingredients until blended. pour into pan and bake for 20 minutes. Frost cake when warm, not hot.
Frosting ingredients: 6 T milk, 5 T cocoa, 1/2 cup butter, 4 cups confectioner’s sugar, 1 t vanilla, 1 cup chopped walnuts, optional, (We put walnut pieces or pecan halves on top.)
Frosting directions: use the same saucepan used for the cake, no washing needed, combine milk, cocoa ,and butter. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Stir in sugar, vanilla (optional-chopped nuts) Spread frosting over warm cake.
Sounds hard but it’s not. If I can do it....
Enjoy.
