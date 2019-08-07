When downtown Cambridge business owner Rob Warren began construction on his two abutting properties near the original channel of Koshkonong Creek, he didn’t expect to uncover a piece of local history.
In recent weeks, contractors hired by Warren began plumbing work under the asphalt of the alley behind his properties on Water Street. They uncovered part of the old bridge that spanned Koshkonong Creek before the creek was rerouted in the 1950s.
“We weren’t looking for it, it just happened to be there,” Warren said.
“You can see the metal, the concrete,” Warren said. “When they had this all dug out, the thickness of the concrete must have been 8-12 inches thick. It was a very, very, very thick structure, which kind of told us okay, this has got to be the old bridge.”
Warren’s two buildings are at the corner of West Water Street and Spring Water Alley, midway between Westside Park and the Cambridge Community Library.
One of the buildings, purchased in 2003, houses Warren’s IT company E-Serv. The other, the site of the former Petals N Pieces salon, was bought by Warren in October 2018.
Koshkonong Creek‘s headwaters are in Sun Prairie. From there, it meanders through Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Cambridge and Rockdale, before emptying into Lake Koshkonong.
Based on historic maps and longtime local residents’ memory, the creek’s original route in downtown Cambridge was an oxbow bend, crossing Main Street near Pleasant Street and then curving close to present-day Spring Water Alley.
The Village of Cambridge and Dane County rechanneled the creek around 1955. That project straightened the water as it flowed past Westside Park, ran it under a new bridge a half-block to the west on West Water Street, and then reconnected it with the original channel as it approached what now is CamRock County Park.
A story in an April 1954 issue of the Cambridge News said the Village Board had voted in a secret meeting to reroute the creek’s path through downtown.
The real estate title for Warren’s properties said the creek ran through his land before it was rechanneled.
The bridge segment was unearthed last month while contractors were moving the water lines for Warren’s E-Serv building in preparation for demolishing the Petals N Pieces building at 203 W. Water St. Warren expects that demolition to begin next week.
He plans to take down the Petals N Pieces building, fill a crawl space with dirt, “backfill that property to make it level and safe” and landscape it. The goal is to “make that corner nice-looking,” Warren said.
Any segments of the old bridge that are found will most likely stay where they are, Warren said. He said he has no intention of removing them.
“I don’t anticipate it will be in our way for anything we’ll do with that corner,” Warren said. “Being that the bridge is no longer functional,” he said he plans to work around it.
It’s the second time in the past year that the old bridge has been uncovered.
In 2018, contractors hired by the village and a Dane County Public Works crew to reconstruct an 0.8-mile-long stretch of West Water Street/County Hwy. PQ. discovered a section of it.
The $1.7 million project was jointly funded in 2018 by the village and Dane County, with a crew contracted by the village to do the sewer work and a county public works crew handling the actual road reconstruction.
Greg Peterson, a Dane County Highway Engineer with the public works department, recalled the county crew coming upon old curb, that would have fit in with the old bridge. He didn’t recall county contractors coming across the bridge itself.
Cambridge Public Works Superintendent Jeff Wright said however, that he recalls coming across what might have been the approach to the bridge in 2018. He said the village chose not to remove any of it.
Wright said an inspection found it to be structurally sound – not a hazard – and that removing it would likely have been expensive.
Water and Sewer Superintendent Dan Dudley said contractors “ran into a lot of stuff,” during the 2018 project.
“It was a mess. There was a whole bunch of stuff buried over there,” Dudley said. “Old plumbing, old bridge stuff.”
Among the things hit, in August 2018, were two Alliant Energy natural gas lines that were buried more shallowly than believed under the West Water Street roadbed. The gas line hits resulted in two neighborhood evacuations along West Water Street, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, 2018.
Dudley’s department has been involved in the current work moving the water lines for Warren’s E-Serv building. Warren said Dudley helped him identify the bridge. “I was just told years ago that there were some footings back there,” said Dudley, who has lived in Cambridge for about 25 years. “That’s how I knew what was going on.”
Warren said he hasn’t given much thought to what happens if he uncovers more bridge segments under the Petals N Pieces building. “If we find again the continuation of that bridge, I would probably let the village know,” because of the historical significance, Warren said.
