MARSHALL — The Deerfield boys basketball team dropped its third-straight game falling 59-54 to Marshall in non-conference play last Saturday.
The Cardinals (3-5) trailed the host Cardinals by just five points at the half — 29-24 — but both teams scored 30 in the second half allowing Marshall to hold on for the close victory.
Tyler Haak’s game-high 23 points led the Demons, while Cal Fisher added 17.
Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski each scored 13, leading four Marshall players in double figure.
UP NEXT
Deerfield travels to Lake Mills Thursday, Jan. 9 to face the L-Cats (8-1, ranked No. 9 in Division 3) in a 7:30 p.m. start, then turns back around the next night to host Johnson Creek in a Trailways South Conference battle at home. That game will tip off at 7:15 p.m.
MARSHALL 59, DEERFIELD 54
Marshall 29 30 — 59
Deerfield 24 30 — 54
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Chadwick 3-5-11, Frank 1-0-3, Denniston 4-2-13 Ward 4-1-10, Kilian 3-0-6, Truschinski 6-1-13. Totals — 21 9-13 59.
Deerfield — Navarro 1-0-3, Fisher 6-4-17, Klade 2-2-6, Haak 9-4-23, Lasack 1-3-5. Totals — 19 13-16 54.
3-point goals — M 5 (Denniston 3, Frank 1, Ward 1), D 2 (Fisher 1, Haak 1). Total fouls — M 18, D 19.
