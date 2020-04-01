Cool Beans Club
Sarah Krajewski, the art teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is posting daily tutorials for all kinds of art-related projects for students and families. Some projects include shadow art, a color wheel scavenger hunt, shape creatures and more. To access her tutorials, follow artroomglitterfairy on Instagram, or watch on Youtube.
Live story time
Carrie Ammerman is hosting live story times on Facebook every Friday at 10 a.m. Ammerman usually holds a story at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, but started posting videos of her story times instead.
Stories and songs
Jane Holland, of Holland’s Hearts and Hands Preschool, has been posting story time videos, songs and circle time activites for youngsters. To watch her videos, find Hollands Hearts and Hands Preschool on Facebook.
Jazzercize
Cambridge Jazzercize shared that a Facebook page called Jazzercize on Demand is offering Facebook Live Jazzercize classes multiple times a week. The Cambridge Jazzercize social media site shares many online full-length Jazzercise classes.
Photo Scavenger Hunt
Anew Vintage Dream, a Cambridge local business, is holdign a daily photo scavenger hunt on social media. The hunt has a theme every day, and anyone of any age can post or enter photos they’ve taken or drawn regarding that theme. More information can be found on the Anew Vintage Dream Facebook page.
Cake Wars
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Cake Wars challenge from April 4-10. Participants can submit photos of cakes they’ve baked for judging by the CAP leadership team. Age groups are 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13 and over. Submissions should be posted to the Cambridge CAP Facebook Page, and winners will be announced April 11.
Virtual Job Fair
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a virtual job fair, instead of an in-person one, on April 8. People can sign up for a virtual interview time on a Google form found the Cambridge CAP Facebook page.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Log In
