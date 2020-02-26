There are a lot of reasons voters cast ballots for individual candidates or tickets.
In a nonpartisan April race like School Board, Village Board or Town Board, hometown issues are usually the main driver.
Should we add onto the high school? Which contender for village president is most likely to get the streets fixed while keeping taxes down?
There’s no reliable way to gauge how area residents might lean politically in the next partisan state or national election, based on local April results.
Occasionally, however, we get some data that offers a glimpse – albeit limited – into our local political persuasions.
Last week was one of those opportunities.
The Feb. 18 primary for the Wisconsin Supreme Court was officially nonpartisan.
But it was widely recognized that Daniel Kelly, who captured 50 percent of the statewide vote, was conservative-backed. Jill Karofsky, who got 37 percent ofthe statewide vote, was as-well known to be backed by liberals.
As the top two finishers, Kelly and Karofsky move on to the April 7 general election. A third candidate, Edward Fallone, got 12.7 percent of the statewide vote and will not be on the April 7 ballot.
Admittedly, local voter turnout on Feb. 18 was far lower than we typically see in April of November.
Last week, only about 1,400 people cast ballots in our local area that bisects the Dane-Jefferson County line and includes the Villages of Deerfield, Cambridge and Rockdale and the Towns of Christiana, Deerfield and Oakland.
In comparison, the November 2018 state and national mid-term election brought out just over 4,000 voters in the above villages and towns.
The November 2018 election was a big one.
On the ballot were contests for Wisconsin governor, state attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state; and U.S. Senate, State Senate and State Assembly. Additionally, for one Village of Cambridge ward in Jefferson County, and for the town of Oakland in Jefferson County, there was a U.S. Congressional race.
We learned some things looking at the local results of that November’s gubernatorial. election. It showed that, by municipality, we ranged from split to liberal. And it showed that, as a whole, we leaned Democrat.
In that November 2018 race for governor, Democrat Tony Evers and running mate Mandela Barnes topped Republican Scott Walker and running mate Rebecca Kleefisch in all six of our local municipalities.
Evers and Barnes took our local municipalities by margins that ranged from 55 percent in the Town of Oakland to 70 percent in the Village of Rockdale.
In total locally, Evers and Barnes received about 2,600 votes compared to about 1,700 votes for Walker and Kleefisch, or roughly a 60-40 margin.
Based on that, what might we expect going forward?
You have to be careful, of course.
It’s risky to extrapolate last week’s results to our entire local population of about 10,000 people when only a small number of voters cast ballots.
You have to be careful about drawing sweeping conclusions about how we broadly lean politically today, based on one officially nonpartisan statewide race.
And you have to be careful about drawing conclusions about what this means for the upcoming November presidential election.
Those caveats understood, last week’s results are nevertheless interesting to look at.
One result of note is the liberal-conservative divide between Dane and Jefferson counties.
That won’t be surprising to most area residents.
In Jefferson County, Kelly took 59 percent of the vote, Karofsky 30 percent and Fellone 10 percent.
In Dane County, the results were flip-flopped, Karofsky capturing 63 percent, Kelly 20 percent and Fellone 16 percent.
Locally last week, there were some parallels to 2018 and some deviations.
Oakland and Christiana saw flip-flops, for instance, compared to 2018.
In Oakland in 2018, Democrats Evers and Barnes won handily, beating Republicans Walker and Kleefisch, 55 to 45 percent. In Oakland last week, the more conservative Kelly prevailed 55 to 45 percent, or 216 votes to Karofsky’s 179 votes.
In Christiana in 2018, Evers and Barnes beat Walker and Kleefisch, 56 to 44 percent. Last week in Christiana, the more-conservative Kelly won 55 to 45 percent, with 88 votes compared to the more-liberal Karofsky’s 73 votes.
Granted, it’s easy to flip-flop when you’re talking about a few hundred votes total.
The Villages of Cambridge and Deerfield, meanwhile, leaned just a little more conservative last week than in 2018. Karofsky took Cambridge 59 to 41 percent, or 132 votes to Kelly’s 93 votes. Karofsky also took Deerfield 59 to 41 percent, or 137 votes to Kelly’s 92 votes. In 2018, Evers and Barnes took both of those villages by a bit wider margin of roughly 65-35 percent.
Karofsky took the Town of Deerfield, too, last week, 56 to 44 percent, or 102 votes to Kelly’s 79 votes. And the tiny Village of Rockdale went to Karofsky 64 to 36 percent, or 16 votes to Kelly’s 9 votes.
It’s worth noting that Fallone got 194 local votes last week, or about 14 percent of all local ballots cast in the State Supreme Court primary.
Draw your own conclusions. I look forward to seeing where we swing politically in November, in an actual partisan race.
