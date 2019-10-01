Marshall 3, Cambridge 2
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls volleyball team was defeated in five sets by Marshall, 25-17, 21-25, 18-25, 25-11, 16-14, Tuesday night in a Capitol South Conference match at Cambridge High School.
Gracie Korth led the Blue Jays in kills and digs with 14 and 18, respectively, and also tied a team-high with one block.
Amelia Geiss collected a team-best 19 assists, while Taylor Stenklyft had 13 and also added seven kills.
Ashlynn Jarlesberg recorded 23 digs in the defeat.
Marshall’s Kiana Hellenbrand racked up 20 kills and 16 digs for the away team.
Cambridge will host Belleville Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.