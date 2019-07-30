The sweet aroma of oatmeal, Craisins and white chocolate is filling the small basement kitchen of Simone Mausser’s home in Cambridge.
Absent, however, from the ingredient-loaded cookies Mausser pulls from her oven is one element – gluten. At worst it makes her customers seriously ill. At best, it can stir uncomfortable digestive and other health issues.
Mausser, who has personally avoided eating gluten for about four years, started Silver Teaspoon Bakery, a gluten-free special-order bakery, in Cambridge in September 2018.
Now, she delivers gluten-free bakery items, including cakes, cookies, biscotti, scones, cupcakes and even cherry bars and brownies, to customers who order them for everyday treats and for special occasions like birthdays and anniversary parties.
Orders are available for pick-up only.
“I love to bake; baking was already in my genes,” says Mausser, as she shares with a visitor another creation, Morning Glory muffins, crammed with raisins, pecans, coconut “and a little pineapple.”
Mausser’s husband built the basement kitchen for her. It’s not a regulated commercial kitchen, so she can’t sell at a retail shop what she bakes here. But state law allows direct sales to her special-order customers.
What her home basement kitchen does offer is a gluten-free environment, with no cross-contamination from wheat-based ingredients, Mausser said. Wheat and ingredients that might be cross-contaminated with wheat never get inside the kitchen door, allowing everything made there to truthfully be labeled gluten-free.
“Especially if you’re celiac, that’s huge,” Mausser said.
The situation is a bit different, she notes, at Cambridge Market Café in downtown Cambridge, where “gluten-free friendly,” items from Silver Teaspoon Bakery can be purchased at the retail counter. Those start with Mausser’s same gluten-free ingredients. But because they’re baked in Cambridge Market Café’s commercial kitchen oven, where wheat-based items are also prepared, those can’t be guaranteed gluten free.
Mausser said Silver Teaspoon Bakery has yet to tackle gluten-free bread, which can be tricky because of the need to replace gluten with other ingredients like gar gum to serve as the glue that holds its rising strands together.
“Bread is a different animal than a cake or a cookie,” she said.
Neither does Mausser prepare her own gluten-free flour mix, which can also be complicated; she relies instead on commercially prepared gluten-free flours.
Those flours, she said, have dramatically improved in the past decade to more closely mimic in the final product the taste and texture of bakery items that contain gluten.
Those she likes, Mausser said, typically have a rice flour base, blended with other things like tapioca flour.
“It’s just finding the right mix,” she said.
Mausser said, upon request, she can also make items dairy free but hasn’t had as much luck baking sugar-free.
She said it’s important to her that ingredients be all organic, or as close as possible to all-organic, and generally of high quality.
“I try to make it as clean of a product as I can,” she said. “That’s where the organics come in. I use organic eggs and sugar, organic butter. I think the cleaner the product, the better your body is going to process it.”
She modifies some recipes from cookbooks, including a cookbook that belonged to her grandmother. She also finds recipes online.
Mausser said her top priority is baking something that tastes good and looks appealing.
“I want people to enjoy it,” she said.
These days, Mausser says she typically prepares one special order a week. And she’s at the Cambridge Market Café 1-2 days a week.
She has catered larger events.
She recently provided blueberry muffins, for instance, for a Jefferson County child abuse prevention fundraiser.
Mausser has toyed with the idea of opening a tea room in Cambridge where gluten-free sweet treats are for sale but says that’s on the back burner for now.
“We’ll see, it may still happen,” she said.
Meanwhile, she envisions her current operation remaining small-batch, one customer at a time.
“I don’t see myself being a mass production bakery, ever. That’s really not what I want to do,” Mausser said. “I’m looking to be the little hometown bake shop you can call and say ‘Hey, I need a dozen cupcakes. I’ve got a party. I need a special cake.’”
For more information or to place an order with Silver Teaspoon Bakery find it on Facebook or call Mausser at (608) 423-1400.
