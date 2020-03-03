Thursday, March 5

Breakfast

French Toast sticks

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Breaded Chicken Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Pears

  • Second choice: Hamburger

Friday, March 6

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Yogurt

Juice, Milk

Lunch

Early Release - No hot lunch served

  • Sack lunches will be available

Monday, March 9

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Patty Sandwich

Au Gratin Potatoes

Pineapple

  • Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
  • No meat

Tuesday, March 10

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and Sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk, Juice

Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Over Rice

Steamed Edamame

Mandarin Oranges

  • Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
  • No meat

Wednesday, March 11

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Yogurt

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Macaroni and Cheese

  • No meat

Dinner Roll

Steamed Broccoli

Mixed Fruit

  • Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
  • No meat

Thursday, March 12

Breakfast

French Toast sticks

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Homemade Stromboli

Over Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Fresh Grapes

  • Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
  • No meat

