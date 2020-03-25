Last week, my neighborhood did a shamrock scavenger hunt.
I put up a shamrock in my front window. Three of my neighbors down the street did too.
Mid-morning on St. Patrick’s Day, a van covered in streamers drove by, honking its horn and counting the shamrocks in our windows. They were celebrating a neighbor boy’s fifth birthday.
Our neighborhood had more than 100 shamrocks.
For something so simple, taping a piece of paper to my window, this scavenger hunt was a blast.
It got families out and about. It got kids engaged in the search and community members investing in their community in a really simple way. It got people interacting with each other on social media, creating virtual connections instead of in-person ones.
Now all sorts of themes are emerging for scavenger hunts — easter eggs, scrabble games, teddy bear hunts, you name it.
In this time of closures and distancing, anxiety and unknowns, hunting for some joy is much-needed.
This idea was suggested for Cambridge and Deerfield on social media, and I wholeheartedly support it.
Let’s give everyone a reason to explore their neighborhood. Let’s give people a way to pass the time, something to hunt for. Let’s give people another way to brighten each other’s days.
