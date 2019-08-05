A Cambridge teen has been sentenced on two, reduced, misdemeanor counts of recording female lifeguards changing their clothes.
Avery Kendall, then a Cambridge High School senior, was working as a lifeguard at the Cambridge pool when he allegedly videoed two lifeguards in February 2019.
Kendall, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 in Dane County Circuit Court to two misdemeanor counts of invading privacy using a surveillance device. He was sentenced to 2 years probation, ordered to pay a $443 fine and ordered to do 50 hours of community service. The court also found Kendall's criminal record eligible to be expunged if he successfully completes probation.
Kendall had faced two charges of capturing an intimate image of a person under the age of 18 without their consent. Filed on March 19, those felony charges each carried a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and six years in jail. The charges were reduced in a plea deal.
According to a criminal complaint:
Kendall allegedly suggested in both cases that the teenage female lifeguards change clothes in a room where he had set his phone up in advance to record them. As she was changing, one of the girls noticed a cell phone propped up, recording her, she later told police. She told police she stopped the recording and deleted it because it made her feel “embarrassed and offended.” Police later, in a search of Kendall’s phone, found a similar video of the second female lifeguard, made the same day.
