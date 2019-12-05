A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thurs., Dec. 5: Community Cafe
There is a Community Cafe Dec. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free meal open to anyone in the community.
Thurs., Dec. 5:
Big Brothers
Big Sisters
The Cambridge School District is hosting a panel of speakers from Big Brothers Big Sisters on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. -- 8 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, after the Community Cafe. This event launches Cambridge’s chapter, and allow people to get their questions answered.
Dec. 5-8: Scrooge’s Christmas
A new theater group, “HeART Strings Repertory Theatre” will perform a dinner theater production of “Scrooge’s Christmas” at Plow Restaurant, 159 W. Main St. on Dec. 5, 7 and 8 for dinner and dessert shows.
Dec. 7-8 The Singing Christmas Tree
Willerup United Methodist Church has brought back its long-standing tradition of performing a singing Christmas tree on Dec. 7 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Performers create a tree of garland and sing holiday tunes.
Dec. 6-Dec. 8: Cambridge Classic Christmas
Cambridge’s annual Classic Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec.7 and Sunday, Dec.8. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a tree lighting and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at Veteran’s Park, 100 E. Main St. On Saturday, people can build gingerbread houses, go on horse-drawn hayrides, make ornaments at the Cambridge Historic Museum and visit Santa. Sunday is Breakfast with Santa at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. All weekend-long, holiday lights will be on display from 5-9 p.m. in Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd.
Sat., Dec. 7:
Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. It’s a free activity space for women to bring hobbies.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Cookie decorating
The Cambridge PTO is hosting a cookie decorating event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. People can warm up, decorate cookies, and purchase an ornament to make.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Cookie walk
London Moravian Church is having its cookie walk on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. People can purchase cookies from the church. This is hosted by the Women’s Fellowship of the church.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Bel Canto Choir Concert
The Bel Canto Women’s Choir will perform at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd. on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. The choir will perform holiday music.
Sat., Dec. 14:
Winter hike
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a winter hike Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at CamRock County Park 1, 68 County Highway B. It’s part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Sun., Dec. 15:
Winter Prelude
The annual Winter Prelude concert at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, is Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. CHS students in bands and choirs will perform holiday music, and desserts will be served. For more information, and to purchase tickets, call (608) 423-4345.
DEERFIELD
Sun., Dec. 8:
Community meal
There is a community meal Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Free meal for the community.
Wed., Dec. 11:
Holiday baskets
The Deerfield Community Center will collect donations for holiday baskets until Dec. 11. People and businesses can sponsor baskets for $25 donations per basket.
Wed., Dec. 11:
Giving tree
The Deerfield Community Center is collecting holiday gifts for local children. People can participate by picking up a star at the Bank of Deerfield and dropping off purchased gifts at the community center, 10 Liberty St., by Dec. 11.
Thurs., Dec. 12: Winter Prelude
The annual Holiday Dessert Show at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd., is Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the gym. DHS students will perform holiday music and serve desserts. For more information, and to purchase tickets, call (608) 764-5431.
Dec. 12-15:
Deerfield Family Christmas
Deerfield’s Family Christmas takes place Thursday, Dec. 12, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The festival begins Dec. 12 with the annual cookie walk and Festival of Trees in downtown Deerfield from 5-6:30 p.m. That’s followed by a tree lighting and live music at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St. On Dec. 14, there will be gingerbread house making and free carriage rides at the Deerfield Community Center in Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty St. The annual Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 15 at the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Rd., from 7 a.m. to noon.
Sat., Dec. 14:
Cookie walk
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church will hold its 12th annual cookie walk Dec. 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. People can purchase cookies and candy for $7 per pound, lefse and other nationality cookies.
