At the start of a new year, we often measure our communities and our personal lives by something we call progress.
What neighborhoods went up? What parks, trails and roads were improved? What schools were expanded?
Has a chronic medical prognosis improved? Is there a new child, job, house, car, dog? Have we lost weight?
Defining what is – and what is not — community progress can be challenging. That’s because the definition is based on the subjective views of a wide variety of people who chose to live in close proximity to each other, but each have their own lens. Perspectives also tend to be fluid. Views can and do change over time.
A colleague once gave me a book of streetscape photos of the city we had both come to call home, with scores of old photos juxtaposed alongside new. I recall commenting that many buildings pictured on one side of the page, including many architecturally interesting structures, had been taken down in the name of progress and replaced with parking garages. He acknowledged that observation.
That former colleague passed away recently. As I look through the book now, it strikes me how much of what had been current streetscape when he gifted it, has further changed as we head deeper into the 21st Century.
His passing also preceded by about a week, a significant permanent change in the downtown Deerfield streetscape with the Bank of Deerfield’s decision to raze a 102-year-old building that once housed Dance Studio 3-D and the Deerfield Community Center.
I will chew for a long time on whether that was good or bad progress for the Deerfield community – and other people will have views opposite of mine.
The site is the bank’s property and the demolition only required a razing permit, which it properly obtained from the village’s building inspector, Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said.
But even though no public hearing was required, it would have been nice to gather as a community before last Friday’s demolition, to talk about what was about to happen.
Progress is often defined by municipal planners, and often narrowly based on immediate needs, like the need to park more cars. It is also often defined by property owners, who have significant latitude over what they can do with their buildings and sites.
But ideally, progress is based on a community’s overarching, long-term vision, reached after a lot of thoughtful conversation, with many different people drawn in, sharing their views on what downtown or another part of town needs.
That admitedly can change over time.
City planners a century ago, for instance, could not have have foreseen the future demand for parking lots and parking garages. Today, the lack of parking outside a historic building can be challenging.
City planners a century ago could not have foreseen today’s legal requirement to make all buildings handicapped accessible, the cost of which often thwarts plans to remake historic buildings.
Neither could early 20th Century planners have foreseen the need, today, to design buildings with modern communications wiring and communications hub rooms, and to ensure that structures are designed to tie into the solar arrays on their roofs and into other sources of traditional and renewable power. Those can also prove to be significant hurdles to doing modern-day business in a historical building.
All of those considerations very likely contributed to the bank’s decision last week.
There are many other examples of the defintion of progress flip-flopping.
Roads and other means of transportation like railroad tracks are often built in one century and rerouted in the next in name of progress, and former routes grassed over. Today in Wisconsin, bike paths run where trains once did.
About 150 years ago, dams began to appear on Wisconsin waterways. In the name of progress, they powered sawmills, paper mills and flour mills. In the second half of the 20th Century, many of those dams began to be removed, allowing streams and rivers to flow free again – again in the name of progress.
In the name of progress, industry sprung up in the 19th Century along Wisconsin waterways, where companies had easy access to the water they needed for their operations and an easy way to dispose of wastewater. Today, there’s a growing consensus, in the name of progress, that the best place for industry might not be right next to lakes, rivers and streams.
Depending on your political views, progress can also be defined as a city council, legislative or congressional win or loss. Have gun rights, or abortion rights, contracted or expanded? Have tax laws changed to directly affect you positively or negatively? Have laws shifted that affect your industry – and how do you view the result? Has a new law freed you or further burdened you?
How does a community define progress? Regardless of our personal perspectives that process, I contend, should be a coming together of views, ultimately taking a direction that’s generally accepted by most residents. Not necessarily involving a referendum or official vote, just a conversation with the date and time well publicized in advance. That didn’t happen in Deerfield prior to last week’s demolition, and we’ll never know if it might have affected the outcome.
Once down, a historic building is gone forever. A few years from now, in the name of progress, our grandchildren will likely be ripping out the parking lot that replaces it. And all that will remain are photos of what once was.
