Deerfield Elementary School began a club this winter encouraging fourth and fifth-grade girls to learn to code.
Girls Who Code is a nonprofit that tries to close the gender gap in the technology industry, by introducing coding to girls from a young age. Girls Who Code offers a free after school program for girls in grades 3-12.
Deerfield Elementary started a Girls Who Code club in the 2019-20 school year, taught by Cindy Perucco, the district’s technology integration specialist and DES computer teacher.
Deerfield is one of three Girls Who Code clubs in Dane County, along with Belleville and Brooklyn.
DES had 20 participants this year — ten in fourth grade and ten in fifth grade. Students learned about computer science and programming, did activites to practice their skills. They also got the chance to explore careers in the technology industry.
A statement from the school district said the coders “had fun getting to know each other and supporting one another through computer science.”
