CAMBRIDGE
Wednesday, Sept. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St., in the lighthouse room.
Saturday, Sept. 21: “Whoop It Up”
The “Whoop It Up” comedy night will be Sept. 21 at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. The event will feature a buffet, raffles, silent auction, specials and entertainment from Pat McCurdy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet from 6-7 p.m. and a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $250 for a table of ten. More information: HoopsClubCambridge@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet
The 11th-annual Hall of Honor Induction and Recognition banquet is Sept. 29. There will be a Hall of Honor open house at 1 p.m. in Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. and a banquet and ceremony at 3 p.m. at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. People can purchase tickets from the American Family Insurance Office, 156 W. Main St., or the school district office, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-4345
Fall 2019: CAP Job Opportunities
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is now hiring lifeguards and a youth center aid for the fall. More information: (608) 423-8108 or cambridgecap.net/employment.
DEERFIELD
Wednesday, Sept. 11: PTO Meeting
The Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the DES Library at 340 W. Quarry St. Babysitting is provided.
