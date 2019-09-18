CAMBRIDGE
Sat., Sept. 21: “Whoop It Up”
The “Whoop It Up” comedy night will be Sept. 21 at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 U.S. Highway 12. The event will feature a buffet, raffles, silent auction, specials and entertainment from Pat McCurdy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet from 6-7 p.m. and a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $250 for a table of ten. More information: HoopsClubCambridge@gmail.com.
Friday, Sun,, Sept. 29: Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet
The 11th-annual Hall of Honor Induction and Recognition banquet is Sept. 29. There will be a Hall of Honor open house at 1 p.m. in Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 U.S. Highway 12. There’s a banquet and ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. People can purchase tickets from the American Family Insurance Office, 156 W. Main St., or the school district office, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-4345.
Oct. 11: Homecoming Parade
The 2019 Homecoming Parade and football game are Oct. 11. The parade begins at 2:15 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-4345.
DEERFIELD
Fri., Sept. 27: Kids Night Out
Kids Night Out for Deerfield Elementary School students will be Sept. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. People should pre-register. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Oct. 2: Transition Training
Deerfield High School is holding a training session for young adults and families Oct. 2 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. The workshop discusses what transitioning to adult life might look like for young adults with disabilities. The session covers long-term planning, health care, resources and self-determination. The session is free, and includes a meal and resource binder. Registration due by Sept. 25. More information: (608) 265-8955.
Fri., Oct. 11: Homecoming Parade
The Deerfield School District is taking entries for the 2019 Homecoming Parade on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. Entries are limited, because Highway 73 can’t be closed for long. High School activities will be given first priority. Other student-related activities, and community entries will also be considered. Deadline to enter is Sept. 30. More information: georget@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.