CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for the time being, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are being packaged to go for pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, April 3
Greek Chicken Pasta
Carrot Raisin Salad
4 bean salad
Orange
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO – Pita and Hummus
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Salad option: Hummus Platter. Pitta wedges, hummus, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, green pepper strips, and carrot sticks. Meal items to be served with this: orange, rainbow sherbet
Tuesday, April 7
No Meal -- Election Day
Friday, April 10
Seafood Salad
On chopped Romaine
Tomato slices
French Roll/Butter
Fruit cup
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Tomato/Cheese Sandwich
NCS – SF Cookie
Salad option: Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu (CCBB) Salad. Mixed greens topped with diced chicken, bacon crumble, dried cranberries and bleu cheese crumbles. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cup, chocolate chip cookie
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally offered on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are currently not happening due to coronavirus concerns. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. Due to coronavirus concerns, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
