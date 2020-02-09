CAMBRIDGE AREA FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Fire Station Expansion Committee
Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Station
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Cambridge School Board
Monday, Feb. 17, 6:00 p.m., High School IMC
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Deerfield School Board
Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. WDEE Studio Room
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Community Development Trust Fund
Monday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Village Hall
Planning Commission
Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Library Board
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m., Deerfield Public Library
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove EMS Station
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Finance Committee
Monday, Feb. 24, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Village Hall
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Hearing
Monday, March 2, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Town Board
Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m., Town Hall
