Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Oct. 18

Italian Lasagna

Green Beans

Toss Salad

Dressing

Breadstick/Butter

Cinnamon Apples

Brownie

MO – Veggie Lasagna

NCS — SF Cookies

Friday, Oct. 18 Salad Option: Beef Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None Meal items to be served with this: Breadstick, butter, cinnamon apples, brownie

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Taco Pasta Casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Pineapple

Apple Crisp

MO – Bean/cheese Burrito

NCS — SF Jell-o

Friday, Oct. 25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

on WW

Tomato soup

Fruit cup

Blueberry Pound Cake

MO – Egg Salad

NCS — SF Cookies

Friday, Oct. 25 Salad Option: Pulled Pork Santa Fe Salad. Mixed Greens topped with seasoned shredded pork, black bean salsa and tortilla strips. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cup, blueberry pound cake

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

