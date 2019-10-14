CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Oct. 18
Italian Lasagna
Green Beans
Toss Salad
Dressing
Breadstick/Butter
Cinnamon Apples
Brownie
MO – Veggie Lasagna
NCS — SF Cookies
Friday, Oct. 18 Salad Option: Beef Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None Meal items to be served with this: Breadstick, butter, cinnamon apples, brownie
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Taco Pasta Casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Pineapple
Apple Crisp
MO – Bean/cheese Burrito
NCS — SF Jell-o
Friday, Oct. 25
Tuna Salad Sandwich
on WW
Tomato soup
Fruit cup
Blueberry Pound Cake
MO – Egg Salad
NCS — SF Cookies
Friday, Oct. 25 Salad Option: Pulled Pork Santa Fe Salad. Mixed Greens topped with seasoned shredded pork, black bean salsa and tortilla strips. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cup, blueberry pound cake
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
