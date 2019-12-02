CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Choir practice
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Decorating church for Christmas
SUNDAY
Poinsettia forms due
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program practice
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
5:30 p.m. Diner's Delight potluck
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell choir practice
7 p.m. Finance Committee
WEDNESDAY
7:30 a.m. High school breakfast
4:30 p.m. Capitol Christmas Tree field trip and dinner on State Street
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th grade Confirmation
THURSDAY
7 p.m. Stewardship
8 p.m. Grace Council
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
11:15 a.m. Session
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
Noon -- Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meal
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m. Bible Class
4:30 p.m. Choir Rehearsal
ST. PIUS X
CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
4:30 p.m. Singing Christmas Tree
7 p.m. Singing Christmas Tree
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Singing Christmas Tree
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
6:30 p.m. Administrative Council/Accountability Leadership Board
THURSDAY
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Deerfield Lutheran
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday school
WEDNESDAY
6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY
LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Women's Bible Study
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal Grades 2-6
5 p.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting
10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
10:15 a.m. Church Assessment Update
4:30 p.m. Confirmation Community Meal with mentors
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Quilters
5:30 p.m. Education Committee
6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Lefse making
WEDNESDAY
NO Confirmation
THURSDAY
9 a.m. OWL Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
FRIDAY
4 p.m. Song Service, Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Christmas caroling for shut-ins
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Communion Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.