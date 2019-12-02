CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Decorating church for Christmas

SUNDAY

Poinsettia forms due

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program practice

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

5:30 p.m. Diner's Delight potluck

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell choir practice

7 p.m. Finance Committee

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m. High school breakfast

4:30 p.m. Capitol Christmas Tree field trip and dinner on State Street

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th grade Confirmation

THURSDAY

7 p.m. Stewardship

8 p.m. Grace Council

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship 

11:15 a.m. Session

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

Noon -- Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meal

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship 

WEDNESDAY

3 p.m. Bible Class

4:30 p.m. Choir Rehearsal

ST. PIUS X

CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

4:30 p.m. Singing Christmas Tree

7 p.m. Singing Christmas Tree

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Singing Christmas Tree

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

6:30 p.m. Administrative Council/Accountability Leadership Board

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Deerfield Lutheran

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday school

WEDNESDAY

6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY

LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

2 p.m. Women's Bible Study

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal Grades 2-6

5 p.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting

10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

10:15 a.m. Church Assessment Update

4:30 p.m. Confirmation Community Meal with mentors

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Quilters

5:30 p.m. Education Committee 

6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Lefse making

WEDNESDAY

NO Confirmation

THURSDAY

9 a.m. OWL Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

FRIDAY

4 p.m. Song Service, Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Christmas caroling for shut-ins

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Communion Worship

9 a.m. Sunday school

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

