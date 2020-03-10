The Deerfield Village Board didn’t move forward on March 9 with an architectural study of four sites for a new Village Hall.
The board was considering having Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee do an architectural study of three sites not currently owned by the village. The board is considering buying and building on a new site, or retrofitting an existing building, for a Village Hall.
The study, costing up to $24,500, would have compared four sites for a new Village Hall to a previously completed facility needs assessment, showing which might be fit village needs. The new study would have included site visits, drawing up each property and computer-modeling what designs might look like.
The sites are a 1916-era former law office at 51 N. Main Street; a former Gullickson Trucking building site on Lake Street behind Mobil on Main; and the north end of Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty Street. The board is also considering a village-owned property adjacent to an existing village parking lot on West Nelson Street.
The Village Board on March 9 split 3-3 on whether to fund the study.
Village Board members Scott Tebon, Arnold Evenson and Jerry McMullen voted in favor of the study. Village president Greg Frutiger and board members Don Kositzke and Dave Wilkinson dissented. Gary Wieczorek absent.
“We’re spending a sixth of (the overall cost of a building) to look at three sites,” Frutiger said. “I don’t see spending that kind of money.”
“Getting the cost before we proceed is the most important step in this process,” Kositzke said. “We need to figure out how they compare before we throw a site out.”
The Village Board hired Barrientos in November 2019, paying the firm $16,000 to evaluate two village-owned properties as sites for the new Village Hall.
“And now they want another $24,000? Come on,” Wilkinson said.
McMullen said he thought the price was reasonable for the services.
“It was made clear from the beginning, (the needs assessment) didn’t involve specific costs,” McMullen said.
“Everybody wants to talk about cost, we have to hire somebody to do it. You can kick it back to the committee all you want...All that stuff has to be done by somebody, and it’s not me,” McMullen continued.
Wilkinson asked if the village could get bids for the study, and how much it would cost to have designs done once a site is chosen.
“It could be another $24,000,” Wilkinson said.
“It’s going to be here for a long time, and we have one chance to do it right. If we don’t do it right, we’ll be living with it for 40 years,” Evenson said.
The board will revisit the Village Hall discussion at its April 13 meeting.
Rescue squad
In other matters, the Village Board approved funding a new fire department rescue squad, and agreed to pay about $47,000 for the chassis of the vehicle in 2020. The new rescue squad from Rosenbauer America would replace a 23-year-old vehicle in Deerfield. The total cost of the squad, about $327,000, will be split with the Town of Deerfield. The township voted to fund about $36,000 in 2020, which the Town of Deerfield approved March 9, said Fire Chief Josh Sewell. The remaining vehicle cost, about $264,000, will be due in 2021. The Village Board also approved borrowing for the cost of the chassis in 2020 if necessary.
