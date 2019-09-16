CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Sept. 20
Meatballs in Marinara
Over Penne
Carrots
Mixed Greens Salad
Dressing
Banana
Strawberry Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Cheeseburger
NAS – no cheese
on WW Bun
Ketchup/Mustard
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Pineapple Fluff
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – Pineapple
Friday, Sept. 27
Chicken Mac Casserole
Peas
Tomato Juice
NAS – LS V-8
Pineapple
Dreamsicle Whip
MO – Veggie Mac Casserole
NCS – Orange
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
