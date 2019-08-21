The wheels continue to turn toward a future Cambridge High School performing arts center.
The Cambridge School Board voted Aug. 19 to hire Vogel Bros. Building Co. of Madison to manage the construction of a possible high school PAC.
Cambridge began talking about building an auditorium years ago when the district did renovations to Cambridge High School, funded by a successful referendum in 2012.
Initial designs for a performing arts center were drawn up in those years by Abicus Architects of Milwaukee and Sheboygan, but ultimately weren’t included in the 2012 referendum.
Thoughts of building a performing arts center then resurfaced in the 2018-19 school year.
The district voted May 22 to hire Milwaukee-based architectural firm Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) at a cost of $24,000 to consult on the project, and to help design and plan for a PAC, during the pre-referendum stage.
The school board then interviewed three construction firmson Aug. 19 in closed session and decided to hire Vogel Bros. Building Co. that night. Vogel Bros. Building Co. is a fifth-generation company with offices in Madison and Lakeland, Fla.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said Vogel Bros. Building Co. worked on both the construction of Cambridge Elementary School that was completed in 1998 and the high school renovations funded by the 2012 referendum.
“There’s a lot of familiarity and trust in them, and I think that carried the day,” Nikolay said. “A lot of Cambridge connections.”
In the role of construction manager, Nikolay said, Vogel Bros. Building Co. will help the district hire subcontractors and execute some projects themselves.
Nikolay said also said it’s good for the district to hire a construction manager in the pre-referendum phase, to help communicate with area residents.
“They have a lot of experience in that,” Nikolay said. “We’re excited to have them join us at this early stage.”
Also making progress is a performing arts center task force, created by the district in April. It was scheduled to meet for the first time on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge High School. Task force meetings are open to the public.
The task force has been assembled, Nikolay said. It’s comprised of local leaders, school staff and at-large community members. Nikolay said nearly everyone invited to join had accepted.
Goals of the task force are to decide the location, seating capacity and design of the building; lighting and sound requirements; the estimated cost of construction and operations; and fundraising.
The district is aiming for a possible April 2020 referendum. The task force will meet four times between August and November, and present to the school board in December.
Members of both Vogel Bros. Builders Co. and EUA will participate in task force meetings.
