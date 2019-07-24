July 9
Match Play began this week and will continue over the next three. Moving forward in the first round of the tournament in Flight 1 is Beth Gilpin, Sarah Baird, Lori Jensen and April Mickelson. In Flight 2, Kathy Tranchita, Wendy Lehr, Marlene Lee and Cindy Hartman are also moving forward. There were two birdies made this week by Beth Gilpin on #7 and Lori Jensen on #6. Four sunken approaches were made by Beth Gilpin, #2; Betty Litscher, #5; Jeanne Lindman, #15; and Betty Reay, #16. The Blind Bogey was won by Joyce Gehler.
The play of the day results for the 9-hole golfers include: Flight 1 low net winner was Jackie Slinde and second, Denise Lind. Low putts were taken by Barb Lyon and Jan Benzinger. In Flight 2, the low net winners were Donna Martin and Barb Johnston in a tie and a three-way tie for second place between Lora Kautzer, Sue Adas and Pam Reich. A tie for Low putts was between Donna Martin and Jane Spindler. Second place low putts had a three-way tie between Barb Johnston, Lora Kautzer and Marge Stach. Sandy Roach took third place in putts. Flight 3 low net was taken by Barb Moseley and Marti Tenzer took low putts. There were 5 sunken approaches by the following golfers: Marti Tenzer, #1; Jackie Slinde, #2; Donna Martin, #4; Sue Adas, #5; and Barb Lyon #8. Pars were earned by the following golfers: Barb Lyon, #3; on #7 Peach Beahlen, Denise Lind (& #8), Lora Kautzer, Marge Stach, Vicki O’Kane, and Barb Moseley. Barb Johnston had a Par on #8. There were no birdies reported. The Blind Bogey winners this week were Mary Heynis and Jan Benzinger.
Bridge results for this week include: 1. Betty Litscher, 2. Betty Reay, 3. Sarah Baird.The Euchre Tournament started this week and will continue the next 2 weeks (July 16, & 23). All results will be reported after July 23.
July 16
Match Play entered its second week of competition for the 18-hole golfers. Moving forward in the second round of the tournament in Flight 1 is Sarah Baird and Lori Jensen. In Flight 2 Kathy Tranchita and Cindy Hartman are also moving forward. Two birdies were made on #7 by Dana Norville and Sarah Baird. Joyce Gehler also had a birdie on #12. No sunken approaches were made this week. The Blind Bogey was split by Beth Gilpin and Betty Reay.
Flight 1 low net winner for the 9-hole golfers was Peach Beahlen. Jackie Slinde secured second. Low putts had a three-way tie between Peach Beahlen, Jackie Slinde, and June Schuler. There was a tie for second place in low putts between Evie Lund and Jan Benzinger. In Flight 2, low net winners were Sue Adas and Gina Eggert. Second place also had a tie between Susan Gullickson and Jane Spindler. Sue Adas won low putts and Vicki O’Kane took second place. Barb Moseley took first place low net in Flight 3 and Marti Tenzer took low putts. There were no sunken approaches or birdies this week. Pars were earned by the following golfers: on #12, Jackie Slinde, Evie Lunde, and Gina Eggert; on #14 Peggie Davis and Susan Gullickson; on #15 Jane Spindler and Sue Adas; and on #17 Peach Beahlen. The Blind Bogey was won by Sue Adas, Sue O’Hara, Marti Tenzer and Chris Gardenier.
Bridge results for this week include: 1. Sarah Baird, 2. Julie Clark, 3. Jan Niebler.
The Euchre Tournament continued this week and will conclude July 23 at which time the results will be reported.
