Thurs., Dec. 12
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Brown Rice
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Mandarin Oranges
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Fri., Dec. 13
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffle
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Meatball Sub
Peas
Baked Apples
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Mon., Dec. 16
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Hot Dog
Baked Beans
Pears
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
Tues., Dec. 17
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Taco
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Yogurt
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Max Stix
- No meat
Roasted Cauliflower
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
Wed., Dec. 18
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Cinnamon Bun
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Yogurt
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
French Fries
Strawberry Cup
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
Thurs., Dec. 19
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Cheese (No meat) or Sausage Pizza
Garlicky Green Beans
Sliced Apples
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
