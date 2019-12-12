Thurs., Dec. 12

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Brown Rice

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Mandarin Oranges

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Fri., Dec. 13

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffle

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

Meatball Sub

Peas

Baked Apples

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Mon., Dec. 16

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk

Juice

Lunch

Hot Dog

Baked Beans

Pears

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Tues., Dec. 17

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Taco

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Yogurt

Milk

Juice

Lunch

Max Stix

  • No meat

Roasted Cauliflower

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Wed., Dec. 18

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Cinnamon Bun

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Yogurt

Milk

Juice

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

French Fries

Strawberry Cup

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Thurs., Dec. 19

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Cheese (No meat) or Sausage Pizza

Garlicky Green Beans

Sliced Apples

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.