Annette Emily Jennie Steven, 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fort Atkinson Health Care in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Annette was born on January 26, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Anita (Uecke) Schacht. She married Charles Creighton Steven. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1980. Annette was very involved at the First Church-Christ Scientist in Wauwatosa, WI. Annette also worked at a Christian Scientist reading room. She was a docent at the Milwaukee Public Museum and also worked at M & I Bank in Wauwatosa.
She is survived by her children Kathie Kopf, Jeffrey (Mary Beth) Steven; grandchildren Zachariah (Sarah) Kopf, Joshua (Lindsay) Kopf, William (Tara) Steven, Jaime (Ryan) Peters; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Micah and Josiah Kopf, June and Lilah Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law David Kopf.
Private services were held. Memorials can be made to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, WI is assisting the family.
