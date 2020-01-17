A new letter from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stops short of requiring the Village of Cambridge to fully clean up the former Melster Candies Company site.
The DNR letter, shared at a Jan. 14 Cambridge Village Board meeting, acknowledges that “test pits dug in September 2019 confirmed that nonapproved materials (ash, insulation, PVCX, metal, pipe fragments, etc.) from the demolition of the former Melster Candy buildings are buried on the property.”
The letter further says if the village decides to make the 10-acre site a park or other green space, it simply needs to ensure that debris is covered by two feet of soil. Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck noted there is already some soil there, which would simply need to be added to to meet DNR demands.
The letter went on to say that the village, which bought the property in 2013 from the general contractor who was responsible for coordinating the Melster building demolition, doesn’t need to remove all the remaining debris even if it decides to pursue business re-development of the site.
If the village go a redevelopment route, only debris that becomes exposed as the site is prepared for new business use would need to be removed, the DNR said. Anything that is turned up in that process would need to be “properly disposed of in an approved solid waste facility,” the letter said.
The DNR letter also said the village should put a deed restriction on the site to let future potential purchasers know about the buried materials.
Melster Candies was founded in Cambridge in 1919. It was purchased in 2004 by Colorado-based Impact Confections and moved to Janesville 2011.
The village, after purchasing the 12-acre site at England and West Madison streets in 2013, re-sold about two acres of it in 2014 to Home Again, for an assisted living facility that now operates at 200 E. Madison St.
The site is in a tax incremental finance district, created in 2013, that encompasses the entire Main Street business district.
That demolished former Melster buildings may have been illegally buried under a thin layer of soil rather than being properly excavated and removed came to the forefront in February 2019, in a letter from the DNR to now-former Village President Steve Struss. That DNR letter was responding to a local complaint.
Village officials have said they knew all along that building debris was buried on the site but that they did not know the full extent and didn’t believe anything hazardous was left there.
In March of 2019, the Village Board hired MSA Professional Services, of Madison, to work with the DNR on the village’s behalf. MSA was copied on the recent letter from the DNR. The village also in 2019 hired an attorney to represent it in the matter.
In September 2019, SGS Environmental Contracting, of Merrill, dug 16 test pits on the property and, observed by an MSA senior hydrologist, recorded the findings.
According to a report MSA presented to the Village Board in November, the test pits revealed that debris remained buried on the site, including within and outside the footprint of former buildings.
Building foundations remained intact, the report said, and the tests revealed the presence of large concrete chunks, wood, rebar, concrete slabs up to two feet thick, PVC pipe, wire, steel pipe, metal cable, bricks, and sheet foam insulation.
The tests also showed large amounts of water trapped in “large voice spaces,” amid rubble in what were likely former basement spaces.
Water samples taken in September additionally showed elevated concentrations of arsenic and lead. Joe DeYoung, of MSA Professional Services, in November downplayed that finding, saying it appeared to be in water trapped in building debris, not in groundwater.
The Village Board didn’t take any action on Jan. 14 other than briefly discussing the letter.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck called it “a very positive outcome.”
Village Administrator Lisa Moen agreed, saying she was “very pleased with this response when I received it.”
Bike Path contribution
In other matters, the Village Board voted unanimously, with Sue Christianson and Kathy Cunningham absent, to contribute $5,000 to an effort to connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Hollenbeck said the envisioned trail connector would “do a whole lot for the community. I really do think Cambridge is going to get a lot of benefit.”
Hollenbeck said the $5,000 contribution from the village’s reserves “is a good way to show that we are behind it.”
Village Board member Kris Breunig agreed that the contribution shows that the village is willing to put “a little skin in the game.”
An ad-hoc committee that began meeting in 2017 is working to match a $209,000 Dane County Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) & Ride grant it was awarded in February 2019. The ad-hoc committee has five years to raise the $209,000 match and it does not need to raise the entire match to tap the county funds. The county will reimburse up to the amount the committee is able to match.
The county grant would cover 50 percent of a $419,000 project that would link begin near England Street, at the northern terminus of an existing route that begins at at CamRock County Park, and run it northward through The Vineyards at Cambridge development, and over land owned by the Cambridge Foundation, up to State Farm Road. From State Farm Road, bicyclist would have to continue on-road for about another 1.5 miles via Prairie Road, or about 2.5 miles via Wisconsin Highway 134, to reach the state trail.
The ad-hoc committee’s long-term goal is to extend the path entirely off-road all the way to the state trail, but it decided to limit its 2019 grant application to Dane County to get the off-road route just up to State Farm Road.
The remainder is a future phase that would involve working with Town of Deerfield property owners to secure trail easements through their farmland, committee members have said. Conversations with several Town of Deerfield property owners regarding easements are ongoing, committee members have said.
The Village of Cambridge has agreed to be the fiscal agent for the project, accepting grants and donations on the committee’s behalf and holding and disbersing funds. Town & Country Engineering, of Madison, has so far been paid for preliminary design and planning work, including helping with grant applications.
Work on the match for the Dane County PARC & Ride grant is progressing.
So, far, in addition to the $5,000 from the Cambridge Village Board, the ad-hoc committee has secured $5,000 from Jefferson County and about $3,800 from others including Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery, ad-hoc committee members Bob Salov and Steve Struss told the Village Board on Jan. 14.
Struss and Salov additionally told the Village Board they’ve applied for a $5,000 grant from the Cambridge Foundation. The foundation will announce its 2020 grant recipients in early spring.
They said other significant local donations are being finalized and will be announced soon and a local fundraising event is in the works, with details on that also to be announced soon.
And the committee, working with Town & Country Engineering, plans to apply by May 1 for a state stewardship grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. If received, that could be applied to the Dane County grant match.
Ad-hoc committee meetings, held monthly in Cambridge, have drawn a wide cross-section of local elected officials and residents, bike enthusiasts and Dane and Jefferson County elected officials and parks and planning staff.
Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh said at a committee meeting on Jan. 16 that his office has been in ongoing communication with the DNR about the potential to connect Cambridge to the state trail, and said it's his impression that the DNR considers this a “high-ranking project.”
Marsh called the ad-hoc committee’s recent efforts to raise the Dane County grant match “fantastic.”
“I think you’re in a really good spot as far as moving forward with this project,” Marsh said. “This is really, really positive and the county supports everything you’re doing.”
The ad-hoc committee’s next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., in Cambridge.
