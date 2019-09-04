A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
REGIONAL
Sun., Sept. 8: CD Players Meeting
The Cambridge Deerfield Players will have their annual meeting Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cambridge historic School, 211 South St. This is a public meeting. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
Mon., Sept. 9: VFW Meeting
The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Post 9424 will meet Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Archery and Pistol Club, 43 N. Main St. More information: (608) 423-4130.Saturday, Sept. 28: Dog-powered sports
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on dog-powered sports on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd., between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will teach people to take on sports such as trekking, biking or skiing, with their dog, as well as equipment and training needed. More information: 920-674-2048.
CAMBRIDGE
Thurs., Sept. 5: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe Sept. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High Schoo, 403 Blue Jay Way. The September meal is hosted by East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. More information: (608)423-8108.
Thurs., Sept. 5: Yoga
The Cambridge Market Cafe will host yoga every Tuesday and Thursday this fall. The class begins at 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main St. Cost is $12 for drop-ins, or a five-class pass for $50. No experience is necessary. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Sun., Sept. 8: Church picnic
The London Moravian Church will have their annual church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane in Lake Mills. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Glenwood Moravian Church Trombone Choir. Potluck lunch to follow, with table service and beverages. More information: (608) 764-1482.
Mon., Sept. 9: Ripley Park Picnic
Our House Senior Living is hosting a picnic at Lake Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd, on Sept. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as part of National Assisted Living Week. There will be food and music. More information: (608) 423-9961.
Tues., Sept. 10: Pottery Class
Our House Senior Living will have a pottery class with Rowe Pottery on Sept. 10 from 6-7 p.m. at 201 W. Madison St. as part of National Assisted Living Week. More information: (608) 423-9961.
Tues., Sept. 10: “Let’s Knit Gnomes”
Kaleidoscope Fibers, at 131 W. Main St., will hold a class teaching people to knit gnomes on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Sept. 24 at 1 p.m., and Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. Registration is required. More information: (920) 342-0496
Wed., Sept. 11: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.
Wed., Sept. 11: Breakfast
There will be a 9/11 remembrance breakfast to honor local EMS, fire and sheriff’s office staff at Our House Senior Living on Sept. 11 from 7:30-9 a.m. More information: (608) 423-9961.
Sat., Sept. 14: Ice Cream Social
St. James Lutheran Church will have an ice cream social Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at 415 E. North St. The Driftless, a country/Americana band, will play. The event is free. More information: (608) 423-3550.
Mon., Sept. 16: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will offer a Movie Monday on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. They will be showing “Hickory Dickory Dock.” There will be free popcorn. More information: (608) 423-3900.Tuesday, Sept. 17: Needle-felting class
Kaleidoscope Fibers will hold a class teaching people to make needle-felted apples at 4 p.m. at 131 W. Main St. Cost is $25 not including materials. Participants must pre-register. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Storytime
Fall storytime at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, will run from Sept. 18 to Nov. 22 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. The theme is Mother Goose. Registration forms can be found at the circulation desk. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Stargazing
The Cambridge Community Library will host a stargazing workshop as part of its Third Thursday program on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Knit and Sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Friday, Sept. 20: CAP C.A.R.E. Anniversary
Cambridge’s CAP C.A.R.E. program, the Community Activities Program group child care facility, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with children, families, staff and volunteers that have used the program throughout its history. There will be a party on Sept. 20 at 802 W. Water St. from 6-8 p.m. The event includes an ice cream social, anniversary video and pool party. More information: (608) 423-8108.Sunday, Sept. 22: Barktoberfest
Sept. 22 is the 12-annual Barktoberfest at Westside Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Activities include vendors, food, raffles, obstacle courses for dogs and a costume contest. After the fest, there will be a “Yappy Hour” for leashed, well-mannered dogs. More information: (608) 359-9475.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Pound ‘N Pour
The Cambridge Winery is hosting a full-body exercise class Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. POUND is a type of workout that blends cardio, strength training and conditioning, by using Ripsticks (weighted drumsticks). This is an all-level class. Cost is $20, cash only, including a glass of wine. More information: (608) 423-2348.Sunday, Sept. 22: String Art Afternoon
The Cambridge Market Cafe is holding an art event Sept. 22 from 1-3:30 p.m. at 217 W. Main St. People can make a Cambridge Blue Jay string art board for $35, including supplies. Registration is due by Sept. 8. More information: (608) 423-2182.Monday, Sept. 23: “Crazy Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a presentation about the history of language about mental illness on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The workshop will cover language surrounding mental illness, stigmas and the impact of such language. Dr. Sarah Hessenauer from UW-Whitewater will lead the discussion. This is part of a series surrounding listening to mental illness. More information: (608) 423-3900.Wednesday, Sept. 25: Coffee tasting
There will be a coffee tasting at Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St., on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A representative from Steep & Brew Coffee Roasters will host the free tasting. People should register by Sept. 15. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.ROCKDALE
Fri., Sept. 6: Rusty Hearts
The Rusty Hearts, an oldies band, will play at Rockdale Bar & Grill Sept. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Sat., Sept. 14: Twang Dragons
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 14 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.Saturday, Sept. 21: Roadhouse Chiefs show
The Roadhouse Chiefs, a blues, rock and swing band, will play Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Twang Dragons show
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
DEERFIELDDEERFIELDFriday, Sept. 6: Crystal Grid
Carriage House Healing Arts & Wellness is holding a crystal grid workshop on Sept. 6 from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at 11 S. Main St. The cost is $50, including materials and instructions. More information: (425) 220-6283.
Sun., Sept. 8: Morning Meditation
Kathy Milanowski from Carriage House will hold a meditation Sept. 8 from 8-9 a.m. at Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St. No experience necessary, open to the public, donations accepted. More information: (425) 220-6283.
Sun., Sept. 8: Chicken Dinners
The Deerfield Rod and Gun Club is hosting merchandise raffles and chicken dinners on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 4372 Rod and Gun Rd. More information: (608) 764-5811.
Sun., Sept. 8: Deerfield Lutheran Sunday School
The sign-up for Deerfield Lutheran Church Sunday School is Sept. 8 following a service at 10 a.m., or people can call the church office. Sunday School begins on Sept. 15 with a celebration from 10-12 a.m. with games, crafts, singing, lunch and a bouncy house. This year’s curriculum is superheroes of the bible. Kids should wear their favorite superhero shirt. Teachers are also needed with job sharing a possibility. More information: (608) 769-5566.
Thurs., Sept. 12: Seed-saving
The Deerfield Public Library is having a seed saving workshop Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Master Gardener Volunteer Dayna Dalton will teach people to save vegetable and flower seeds. More information: (608) 764-8102
Sept. 12-14:
Garage Sales
The Deerfield Community Garage Sales will be Sept. 12, 13 and 14. To list a garage sale on the community map, people must email julieschwenn@yahoo.com by Sept. 8. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Sat., Sept. 14: Calligraphy class
There will be a calligraphy workshop at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. Greater Joy Design, a calligraphy workshop company, will teach people to use a brush pen and create lettering. Maximum enrollment is 15 people. Cost is $60-70 depending on supplies purchased. More information: greaterjoydesign.com.
Sat., Sept. 14: E-Waste Collection
There will be an E-Waste collection event Sept. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the Village of Deerfield garage, 205 N. Industrial Park Rd. Residents can drop off unwanted electronics to be recycled. More information: (608) 764-5404.Sunday, Sept. 22: “175 Years of Worship”
Three local churches are celebrating 175 years of worship on the Koshkonong Prairie on Sept. 22 with a joint worship service and potluck at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18. East Koshkonong Lutheran, West Koshkonong Lutheran and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran will hold the 9:30 a.m. service, which will feature music from the 1840s and segments of the service in norwegian. Participants should bring a dish to pass for the potluck following worship. More information: (608) 423-3017.Friday, Sept. 27: Cranberry Festival Trip
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is sponsoring a bus trip to Cranberry Fest in Warrens Wis., the largest cranberry festival in the world. The fest includes arts and crafts, flea market booths and farm market vendors. Cost is $30, registration is required. More information: (608) 764-5885.
