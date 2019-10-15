Cambridge business owners, an office that serves people in need and elected officials discussed challenges and opportunities during an Oct. 14 visit with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Parisi and a staff member were in Cambridge for more than two hours visiting businesses and then holding a Iistening session in the atrium at Galleria 214 at 214 W. Main St.
Businesses Parisi visited included Kaleidoscope Fibers at 131 W. Main St., Avid Gardener at 136 W. Main St., Marc’s Garage at 206 Commerce St. and Galleria 214, which is a collection of shops. He also visited with social worker Kristin Gowan at the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) office at 223 Jefferson St.
Parisi last made a similar visit to Cambridge in 2018.
Kaleidoscope Fibers owner Karen Anderson, the current president of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, shared about her yarn shop but also discussed with Parisi the chamber’s recent work and vision.
Anderson has agreed to serve on a resurrected Cambridge Economic Development Committee that will soon begin meeting. The Chamber is also currently contracting with the village to help with economic development efforts and Anderson said she’s like to be able to tap outside resources like the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP).
Ultimately, the goal is to fill downtown storefronts and to support existing businesses, she said.
“We’d like to see downtown full and thriving,” she said.
Christianne Laing, the owner of Avid Gardener, said she has a devoted local customer following and also draws in tourists with her gardening store that in the warmer season includes an outdoor area with live plants. She also makes and sells fresh wreaths during the holidays and offers classes.
Laing said, however, she’s always hopeful of more local visits.
“I would really like to see more local people shop here,” she said.
She said tourists have expressed that they’d like more options downtown.
“They can’t quite make an entire day out of it,” Laing said. “They come in, they shop, and they have lunch. They would like to shop a little more.”
At CART, Gowan said her organization served nearly 100 households last year.
In response to questions from Parisi, she said CART does tap into county programs and works regularly with county staff. With no public transportation in the Cambridge area, she said one of the greatest barriers for CART clients is having access to a car. Finding affordable housing is also an ever-present challenge, she said.
Parisi went on to learn about a contract Marc’s Garage has with Rawhide, an organization that serves at-risk youth and families, to collect refurbished cars to support that organization. Last year, Marc’s Garage collected about 1,000 cars, boats and motorcycles for Rawhide.
Finally, at the Galleria 214 event that drew about 15 people, Parisi shared about some of the county’s proposed 2020 budget initiatives.
Some of those affect specific parts of the county, and some have a county-wide impact. He said flooding control through management of county waterways and renewable energy are two major current areas of focus. The cost of providing senior services like meals and ride programs, and linking the county via dedicated bike routes, was also discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.