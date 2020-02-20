Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) are now accepting plant orders for their annual Plant Dane Native Plant Program. The Plant Dane Program provides native plants to schools, non-profit organizations, municipalities and residents in Dane County.
Not only are native plants beautiful, but they provide important ecosystem services such as habitat for local wildlife and improved water quality.
Native plants also act as sponges helping rainwater soak into the ground preventing polluted stormwater runoff from reaching area lakes, rivers and streams. Choose from more than 40 native plant species including: butterfly, prairie medicinal and rain garden kits. Plants are $2.25 each and all species must be ordered in multiples of four. Donations to purchase native plants for school and community projects will be accepted. All orders must be received by March 20.
Are you new to the world of native gardening? Consider building a rain garden to capture stormwater runoff. Register for the Plant Dane Rain Garden Workshop on Saturday, February 29 at the Fitchburg Community Center. The cost is $10. The workshop will include presentations and resources to guide participants through the process of site selection, sizing, site preparation, and plant selection. Information on installation and maintenance will also be provided. Experts will be on hand to help participants design a plan tailored to their site.
More information: https://ripple-effects.com/plantdane .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.