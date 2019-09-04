Local firefighter Joe Evans sees the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Appreciation Day as a chance to get to know the people who keep us safe.
“The people in the community can get face to face with their volunteer fire fighters,” Evans said. “That’s who you are without your gear on.”
Evans is one of the organizers of Appreciation Day, an annual fundraiser happening Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd. in Cambridge.
The day-long event includes a poker run, a car show, bingo at noon, raffles, live music and a food/beer tent.
A CFD fundraiser is a long-standing tradition, Evans said. This event used to be a dance. Last year, the dance was renamed, refocused and moved from the fire station to Ripley Park.
The name Appreciation Day reflects the gratitude at the heart of the fundraiser, with residents thanking volunteers and “the fire department giving appreciation back to the community for their support,” Evans said.
Admission to the park is free, but proceeds the event’s activities will help fund a new fire engine. Evans said they hope to receive the new engine this fall.
Jana Evans, a fellow Appreciation Day organizer and Joe’s wife, said last year’s festival was one of the most profitable fundraisers in recent history. Sponsorships from local businesses covered a lot of overhead costs, car show entries reached record heights and the Poker Run gained a new significance.
While weather dampened turnout slightly last year, Jana Evans hopes for crowds on Saturday.
“There’s so many more things to do than just the dance,” she said. “A lot of things for every age group to be able to enjoy.”
She said organizers tried to make the event more family friendly, with kids activities like a bouncy house, yard games and face painting.
Organizers also moved the live music earlier in the day, to be more accessible.
A local band The Driftless, a country/Americana group from Cambridge, will perform 3:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 7. They’re followed by Saving Savannah from 7-11 p.m., a six-piece country/rock cover band from Milwaukee.
Above all, Evans hopes Appreciation Day will build relationships and connect residents with firefighters in “different spaces than it being an emergency.”
“It’s just a great way to interact with the firemen and get to know who is protecting their community,” Jana Evans agreed.
