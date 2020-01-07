We all have plans in life, some big and aspirational, others small yet satisfying. But life, well, life likes to take our plans and laugh heartily at our optimistic intentions. Despite well-laid plans for my garden, this column, and other pursuits this past year, life put my plans on a big ol’ pause.
Some aspects of my world took nicely to this pause. This column, for instance, paused and waited patiently, waiting for me to return before moving forward.
Some aspects of my world did not pause quite as politely. The subject of this column, my garden, was one of the foremost offenders of this. In fact, the weeds, being ever the opportunists, seemed to hit fast forward while I was on pause.
And the pause dragged on….until now…January, a time when I can’t do much for the garden or those weeds, but I can un-pause this column and indulge in some indoor gardening.
Let’s dive in then, to what we can do as gardeners to keep our hands dirty and hearts happy here in the doldrums of January.
Houseplants! Oh, those lovely little beasties that can be so temperamental and yet so rewarding. Often, I hear the laments of “I just don’t have a green thumb” or “my thumbs are black not green” or “I can’t keep anything alive.” And yet, some gardeners find a way to keep the green going through the gray of winter.
So, are houseplants really that temperamental? Are we lacking the green thumbs that others were blessed with? Or are we just missing some pretty key guidelines to keeping them alive inside? I’m gonna heavily lean into that last one.
One of the biggest guidelines for our indoor plants is finding their just-right, ahhhh spots in your home.
Consider yourself. You have your own spot in your house. You know when you’ve hit it: you sit down in your favorite chair, you have your favorite drink in hand, it’s the end of the day...ahhhh, yes, that spot. The just-right, ahhhh spot. You know it well and find relaxation and restoration there.
Guess where I’m going with this one? Your houseplants have that just-right, ahhhh spot, their place for relaxation, restoration, and even growth.
Finding the ahhhh spot for your plants depends on knowing their original environments. Think about it: we’ve brought our plants inside where the light is different, the soil is different, ecosystems, insects, all different. Some things are better – they don’t have to fight against wind or changes in temperature that much. Some things are more challenging – the light.
Thanks to the numerous children and animals in my house, at times, it feels like the chaos of outside, but, unfortunately for my plants, it still has walls and windows in the wrong places that prevents the sun from shining its fullest just like outside. I’m sure your houses are similar, unless you have the fortune of living in a greenhouse (my husband keeps saying no to this request of mine….). So then, what are our plant choices to deal with the different lighting situations throughout our houses?
We’ll start with the most prevalent lighting conditions in our houses: low light. My house is chock full of low-light tolerant plants, such as pothos, snake tongues, some ferns, ZZ plants, and a few peace lilies. Corners, bookshelves, top of the fridge. These plants are the green rocks of office cubicles and windowless rooms, surviving even under the soul-numbing hum of fluorescents. And, they are all green. They are the plants that don’t have a lot of show when it comes to flowers. If we want a show, we must have bright, constant sunlight! A southern-facing window without any obstructions from curtains or blinds is the key. Citrus trees will blossom and might even produce a few fruits, variegated plants will show off their multiple colors, and succulents will stay alive and even grow in brightly-lit spots. When we think about these plants’ natural sunny and dry environments, it makes good sense!
And, of course, there are those plants that love the middle, a little light but not too much light. These are the favorites of hotel lobbies and dentist waiting rooms: ficus, various palms, and jade trees. These do nicely where we have windows with indirect light (north facing).
And that is only the start of the endless options for filling our houses with green. We can choose plants based on ahhh spots with correct lighting to fill the corners and windowsills of our houses until we can start filling up the corners of our outdoor gardens. Find your plants’ ahhhh spots and they will help carry you through the winter. Our next guideline to master is watering so our green lovelies can carry us through several winters. But we’ll pause here, only briefly this time, and tackle that topic next column.
Interested in some further reading? Check out Tovah Martin’s books The Indestructible Houseplant or The Unexpected Houseplant for several plant ideas and ahhhh spots laid out for you. You can find more @houseplantcare on Instagram or other resources on Facebook at The Deerfield Gardener.
