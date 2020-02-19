Cambridge FFA is celebrationg National FFA Week form Feb. 17 to 24.
FFA is a youth organization promoting leadership and agriculture.
Cambridge FFA Advisor Emily Klingbeil said that the club has 60 members in grades 6-12 this year.
Last summer, 30 FFA members from Cambridge exhibited projects in three local fairs. Students spent more than 6,000 hours in 2019 on their projects.
State-wide and national conventions are also a major part of FFA participation, Klingbeil said. 23 students participated in state-level leadership conferences.
Hanna Brattlie competed in a creed-speaking contest at the state FFA convention. Blake Gieck and Alison Kinnaird each earned a State FFA Degree. Allison Lund and Alyssa Woodley were state finalists in the Specialty Crop Proficiency Area.
Students also attended an officer trip to Iowa, a Washington leadership conference, and the National FFA convention in Indiana.
To see more about Cambridge FFA’s activities this year, see Page B5.
