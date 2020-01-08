The Cambridge School Board is expected to vote on Jan. 13 on whether to hold a $9.9 million performing arts center referendum in April.
The school district is considering a 498-seat auditorium on the north side of Cambridge High School, between the north wall and the soccer field, at a cost of $9.9 million.
The deadline to set a referendum for the April 7 spring election is Jan. 28. The School Board will vote on the possible referendum at its Jan. 13 meeting at 6 p.m. in the CHS library, 403 Blue Jay Way.
The arts center is proposed to include a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Initial designs also add a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings. The inclusion of an orchestra pit in a possible arts center is still undecided.
The facility would be angled slightly away from the building, facing Simonson Street, with a triangle-shaped courtyard between the school and the arts center.
If a referendum goes forward, the district might add a second question to the ballot to cover operational costs with tax dollars, estimated between $30,000 and $40,000 per year.
In that case, property owners would pay $76 per $100,000 of property value for construction, and $1.43 per $100,000 for operations, if the referendum passes. It would run for 21 years.
After a community survey this fall showed 49 percent of residents would not vote for a referendum at $14.4 million, the district scaled back the project’s scope to under $10 million.
A task force of community members began meeting in August to study a possible arts center. The group developed initial facility designs, voted on a location and gave a recommendation to the School Board Dec. 16.
“Now it is time for the board to do our work,” Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said Dec. 16.
After hearing from the task force Dec. 16, the School Board had no discussion and took no action on the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.