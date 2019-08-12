EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
MONDAY
Newsletter deadline
5:30 p.m. Property Committee meeting
6 p.m. Council meeting
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our people
10 a.m. Staff meeting
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6:30 p.m. Education Committee meeting
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter Assembly
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Mom’s Study
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
10 a.m Worship at Willerup Bible Camp, Mission Trip to Speak followed by Baptisms in the Lake
12 p.m. Potluck lunch with BBQ chicken, games to follow
MONDAY
7 p.m Prayer group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:30-5:30 p.m. Awana training
6:30 p.m. Administrative Council
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Mom’s Study
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY
ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men’s breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
Newsletter articles due
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship & Baptism
10 a.m. Fellowship
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7 p.m. Psalms Sunday
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vacation Bible School
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
THURSDAY
4-6 p.m. Summer Supper
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Communion service
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &
UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077 or
(608) 423-4610
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
SATURDAY
12-8 p.m. Community Fun Festival
5 p.m. Worship with Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship with Communion
MONDAY
5:30 p.m. Education Committee
6 p.m. Mission Endowment
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. to Noon Confirmation meeting
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
6 p.m. Women’s Night Out
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship Service
11:15 a.m. August Birthday/Anniversary Reception
MONDAY
4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice/Jefferson
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service w/Communion
