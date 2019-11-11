CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation
10:15 a.m. Befrienders meeting
5-7 p.m. Synod High School Rise up Night
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for Our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor office hours
5:30 p.m. Property meeting
6 p.m. Church Council
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter assembly
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Thursday
9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Donna Punsel, hostess
Friday
Newsletter articles due
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. Middle School GLOW
10:15 Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7. p.m. Taste & See Bible Study
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation, Mentor night
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
11 a.m. Deacons
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
1 p.m. Ladies Aid Meeting
6:30 p.m. Worship Service
FRIDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Women's Bible Study
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship Service
11:15 a.m. November birthday/anniversary reception
MONDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice
TUESDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting at Immanuel Lutheran, Farmington
WEDNESDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
3 p.m. Bible Class
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass followed by Eucharist Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation available
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
11:30 a.m. Annual Willerup Charge Conference
4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Mary Circle
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Nominating Committee
FRIDAY
7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
9 a.m. First Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
12 p.m. Knitting group
WEDNESDAY
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, Cambridge
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m OWLS Breakfast
FRIDAY
7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast at Deerfield Lutheran
SATURDAY
5 p.m. Worship with Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship with Communion
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
FRIDAY
4 p.m. Reena Senior Living Song Service
6 p.m Jail Ministry meeting, St. John's Lutheran, Jefferson
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
10:15 a.m. Bible Study
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Communion Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.