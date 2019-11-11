CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

10:15 a.m. Befrienders meeting

5-7 p.m. Synod High School Rise up Night

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for Our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor office hours

5:30 p.m. Property meeting

6 p.m. Church Council

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

6 p.m. Confirmation

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Newsletter assembly

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Thursday

9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Donna Punsel, hostess

Friday

Newsletter articles due

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship 

10 a.m. Fellowship

10 a.m. Middle School GLOW

10:15 Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7. p.m. Taste & See Bible Study

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation, Mentor night

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship 

11 a.m. Deacons

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

1 p.m. Ladies Aid Meeting 

6:30 p.m. Worship Service

FRIDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Women's Bible Study

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship Service

11:15 a.m. November birthday/anniversary reception

MONDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice

TUESDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting at Immanuel Lutheran, Farmington

WEDNESDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

3 p.m. Bible Class

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass followed by Eucharist Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation available

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

11:30 a.m. Annual Willerup Charge Conference

4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal

MONDAY

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Mary Circle

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Nominating Committee

FRIDAY

7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

9 a.m. First Communion 

10 a.m. Sunday School

12 p.m. Knitting group

WEDNESDAY

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, Cambridge

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9 a.m OWLS Breakfast

FRIDAY 

7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast at Deerfield Lutheran

SATURDAY

5 p.m.  Worship with Communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Communion

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

FRIDAY

4 p.m. Reena Senior Living Song Service

6 p.m Jail Ministry meeting, St. John's Lutheran, Jefferson

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

10:15 a.m. Bible Study

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m.  Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Communion Worship

9 a.m. Sunday school

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

