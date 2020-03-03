For several days now, my mind has been on dogs.
Granddaughter Jade has a Newfoundland, an amazing animal who has long outlived its expected age.
I was at Jade's for the weekend and worry about Pearl. If she gets sick at home, would 911 take her? She's a very big dog.
What got me really going was Tracy. She has Gunther, a big dog, some kind of terrier, but he's as big as Daisy, a golden retriever. Then there's Dexter, the cat.
Tracy never says no. Dex was a feral cat, Gunther was a rescue dog who was found wandering in a field. As a result, Gunther has separation issues, along with barking.
Daisy is the only one who was not a stray: she was to be trained as an emotional therapy dog to visit the elderly. But she is so full of energy, I don't know.
One of Tracy's employees moved and could no longer keep her French bulldog. What to do? Call Tracy and send her a picture of Stella. But none of her pets liked Stella. I don't know why, but when I saw her video, she was mine. Strange, considering I hadn't had a dog since childhood and when the kids said I needed a dog, well, I won't tell you what I answered.
I love Stella. She sleeps at my feet. She is spoiled more than any dog I know. Because of me.
Tracy asked me if I wanted two dogs. "Stella would love it," she said.
"Are you kidding me? No way." So Tracy has another dog, Finnegan-Finn. He has short legs and is a Corgi.
