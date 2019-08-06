As a new school year approaches, it’s easy to compare our small Cambridge and Deerfield school districts with larger districts that purportedly do better.
Bigger school districts, it’s easy to lament, offer a broader selection of advanced classes and more athletic and extracurricular activity choices.
August is a good time to remind ourselves of all the good things our small local schools offer, and how well they serve students.
Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction puts out Report Cards for public-school districts and individual school buildings.
The report cards can be viewed in detail at: https://apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/home.
Among the 2017-018 data (the most recent available) for Cambridge and Deerfield:
• Across the Cambridge school district in the 2017-18 school year, students exceeded state test score averages in math and English. Cambridge’s graduation rate, attendance rate, third grade English language arts scores and eighth grade math scores, meanwhile, all exceeded the state average that year. Cambridge’s district-wide Report Card score was 71.9 out of 100, landing it in the “Meets expectations,” category.
• By individual school building In 2017-18, Cambridge Elementary School students scored above the state average in both English language arts and math, helping to earn CES an “Exceeds expectations,” Report Card score of 79.8. Nikolay Middle School students, meanwhile, exceeded state averages for both math and English language arts, contributing to NMS a “Meets expectations,” Report Card score of 68.5. And Cambridge High School students scored above the state average in both English language arts and math, contributing to its ‘Meets expectations” report card score of 70.2
• Across the Deerfield school district in the 2017-18 school year, students exceeded averages in both math and English. And Deerfield’s graduation rate, attendance rate, third grade English language arts scores and eighth grade math scores all exceeded the state average. Deerfield’s district-wide Report Card score was 72 out of 100, landing it in the “Meets expectations,” category.
• By individual school building in 2017-18, Deerfield Elementary School students scored above the state average in English language arts and just a hair below the state average in math, helping to earn DES an “Exceeds expectations,” Report Card score of 74.2. Deerfield Middle School students, meanwhile, exceeded state averages for both math and English language arts, helping DMS to earn an “Exceeds expectations,” Report Card score of 73.9. And Deerfield High School students scored above the state average in English language arts, but below the state average in math, contributing to its ‘Meets expectations” report card score of 66.3
• The school Report Card also offers a glimpse into student diversity. In Deerfield in 2017-18, 14.1 percent of students were of a racial minority, 16 percent had a disability, 13.5 percent were economically disadvantaged and 0.9 percent were learning English as a second language. Deerfield enrollment in 2017-18 was 757 students. In Cambridge, meanwhile, in 2017-18, 8.4 percent of students were of a racial minority, 13.8 percent had a disability, 24.6 percent were economically disadvantaged and 0.7 percent were learning English as a second language. Cambridge enrollment in 2017-18 was 894 students.
Teachers and administrators will rightly stress that there are a myriad of ways to measure student progress, not all academic-based. Both the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts, for instance, monitor students social and emotional growth in an effort to graduate whole persons, not just kids who are good at taking tests. And standardized tests don’t directly measure student achievement in the arts or athletics, nor involvement in extracurricular activities, although there is evidence to show that students who are involved in those things often do better in school.
The DPI Report Card is just one measure of how local school children are doing, that can help raise warning signs where needed and, conversely, bring deserved pride.
That the DPI makes it readily available, and presents the data in an easily understandable format, gives parents, educators and communities another tool to make their school districts the best they can be.
Cambridge and Deerfield students, overall, are doing well.
That’s good news as we start a new school year.
