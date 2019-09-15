A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Sept. 19: Space Exploration
The Cambridge Community Library will host a space exploration event as its Third Thursday program on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. UW-Madison distinguished scientist Sanjay Limaye will lead a discussion, followed by space-related stations. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Sept. 20: CAP C.A.R.E. Anniversary
Cambridge’s CAP C.A.R.E. program, the Community Activities Program group child care facility, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with children, families, staff and volunteers that have used the program throughout its history. There will be a party on Sept. 20 at 802 W. Water St. from 6-8 p.m. The event includes an ice cream social, anniversary video and pool party. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Saturday, Sept. 21: “Whoop It Up”
The “Whoop It Up” comedy night will be Sept. 21 at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. The event will feature a buffet, raffles, silent auction, specials and entertainment from Pat McCurdy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet from 6-7 p.m. and a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $250 for a table of ten. More information: HoopsClubCambridge@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Barktoberfest
Sept. 22 is the 12-annual Barktoberfest at Westside Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Activities include vendors, food, raffles, obstacle courses for dogs and a costume contest. After the fest, there will be a “Yappy Hour” for leashed, well-mannered dogs. More information: (608) 359-9475.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Pound ‘N Pour
The Cambridge Winery is hosting a full-body exercise class Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. POUND is a type of workout that blends cardio, strength training and conditioning, by using Ripsticks (weighted drumsticks). This is an all-level class. Cost is $20, cash only, including a glass of wine. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Sunday, Sept. 22: String Art Afternoon
The Cambridge Market Cafe is holding an art event Sept. 22 from 1-3:30 p.m. at 217 W. Main St. People can make a Cambridge Blue Jay string art board for $35, including supplies. Registration is due by Sept. 8. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Monday, Sept. 23: “Crazy Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a presentation about the history of language about mental illness on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The workshop will cover language surrounding mental illness, stigmas and the impact of such language. Dr. Sarah Hessenauer from UW-Whitewater will lead the discussion. This is part of a series surrounding listening to mental illness. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Coffee tasting
There will be a coffee tasting at Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St., on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A representative from Steep & Brew Coffee Roasters will host the free tasting. People should register by Sept. 15. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Blue Jay Hall of Honor Recognition Banquet
The 11th-annual Hall of Honor Induction and Recognition banquet is Sept. 29. There will be a Hall of Honor open house at 1 p.m. in Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. and a banquet and ceremony at 3 p.m. at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. People can purchase tickets from the American Family Insurance Office, 156 W. Main St., or the school district office, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-4345.
Wednesday, Oct. 1: Needle-felting class
Kaleidoscope Fibers will hold a needle-felting class Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at 131 W. Main St. People will learn to make felted pumpkins and candy corn. Cost is $25 plus materials, and a reservation is required. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Community Cafe
There is a free community meal Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cambridge Community Café, Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding “Pizza on the Farm” Oct. 6 from 4:30-8 p.m. Mike and Jamie McCloskey will perform. More information: (608) 469-2319.
ROCKDALE
Saturday, Sept. 21: Roadhouse Chiefs show
The Roadhouse Chiefs, a blues, rock and swing band, will play Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Twang Dragons show
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
DEERFIELD
Sunday, Sept. 22: “175 Years of Worship”
Three local churches are celebrating 175 years of worship on the Koshkonong Prairie on Sept. 22 with a joint worship service and potluck at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18. East Koshkonong Lutheran, West Koshkonong Lutheran and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran will hold the 9:30 a.m. service, which will feature music from the 1840s and segments of the service in norwegian. Participants should bring a dish to pass for the potluck following worship. More information: (608) 423-3017.
Friday, Sept. 27: Cranberry Festival Trip
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is sponsoring a bus trip to Cranberry Fest in Warrens Wis., the largest cranberry festival in the world. The fest includes arts and crafts, flea market booths and farm market vendors. Cost is $30, registration is required. More information: (608) 764-5885.
Saturday, Sept. 28: ChiliFest
The Deerfield Lions Club ChiliFest is Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. This is an annual event to benefit the Lions Club. The event will have a bouncy house, a 9 a.m. vendor market, bouncy house, concessions and beer sales, a 10 a.m. car/tractor show, raffles, an 11 a.m. cornhole tournament, kids games, a 1 p.m. public chili tasting and a craft beer tasting. There will also be live music-- Bannedwagon will play from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Mark Croft Band will play 1-4 p.m. and Angels and Outlaws will perform from 5-9 p.m. More information: lionschilifest.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Car Show
Schuster’s Farm is holding a car show on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1326 U.S. Highway 12-18. Proceeds from car entry fees will go to Dryhootch, a veterans organization. More information: (608) 764-8488.
Sunday, Oct. 5: Fall Dinner
Oct. 5 is St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Fall Dinner and Bake Sale from 4-7 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Rd. This is an all-you-can-eat, family-style turkey dinner. More information: (608)764-5885.
Monday, Oct. 7: Music of the West African Kora
Musician Sean Gaskell will perform at the Deerfield Public Library on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., at 12 W. Nelson St. He will play music on a Kora, an instrument with 21 strings originating in West Africa. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Monday, Oct. 7: Monday Meditation
The Carriage House will hold Monday meditations on the first and third Monday of the month from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at 119 W. Main St. The cost is $10 at the door. No experience is necessary. More information: (425) 220-6283.
REGIONAL
Saturday, Sept. 28: Dog-powered sports
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on dog-powered sports on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd., between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will teach people to take on sports such as trekking, biking or skiing, with their dog, as well as equipment and training needed. More information: 920-674-2048.
Monday, Oct. 7: Dog on the loose
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd. between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will cover safety tips when seeing a dog on the loose. More information: 920-674-2048.
