Cambridge Chamber of Commerce members are in the midst of voting for a new Board of Directors. The following board members are up for a term renewal: Karen Anderson, Kaleidoscope Fibers; Nathan Perry, Piggly Wiggly; Dave Mittlesteadt, Galleria 214; and Nicole Rothe, Hometown Bank. And the following Chamber members are applying for their first term on the board: Heather Franklin, NBC15; Stephanie McNeal, Anew Vintage Dream; and Marie Brown, Vineyards at Cambridge. New officers will be introduced at the Chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at United Community Bank, 221 W. Main St., Cambridge. For more information contact the Chamber at office@cambridgewi.com.
Cambridge
Cambridge Chamber voting on new officers
- By CNDI Staff
- Updated
- 0
