CAMBRIDGE
Saturday, Dec. 7: Fat Tire Bike Ride
Bell Joy Ride, a Madison cycling group, is riding in CamRock County Park on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of Global Fat Tire Bike Day. More information: belljoyridemadisonwi@gmail.com.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Nov.16: DCC 5th Grade Girls Basketball team will play Nov. 16 at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St. at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Free entry.
