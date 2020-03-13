Cambridge students will remain in school through Wednesday, March 18, the school district has announced in a letter to families.
The letter was emailed to families Friday night, March 13.
The full text of the letter:
The School District of Cambridge will be closing all schools at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through Monday, April 6, 2020, as directed by Governor Tony Evers. This may be extended as directed by our health and education partners.
Families that keep their children home as early as Monday should contact their child’s school but no adverse attendance consequences will attach.
For information on the COVID-19/Coronoavirus, visit https:www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.
All school activities and after school activities, including those of the Cambridge Area Recreation Program (CAP) will be canceled or postponed. However, CAP’s food pantry will remain in operation.
Please plan to visit the school website often: www.cambridge.k12.wi.us. We will be updating our website as information becomes available and it will serve as a portal into all of our resources.
It is our intent to spend March 19 and 20, 2020, in professional development and provide our staff work time in order to prepare for this new and necessary approach to educating our students.
We plan to offer quality virtual learning and possibly other at-home learning experiences meeting the guidelines of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for our students starting Monday, March 30, 2020.
The School District of Cambridge will be planning learning experiences for those students without internet capabilities. We will be in communication with you about next steps, including questions related to food service to those who may need it. Our administrative team will be meeting this weekend to plan, prepare and then communicate more information to you as it becomes known.
This is an unprecedented event and there are many questions. We will be responding to your questions to the best of our ability as we work through this new reality together. And, please visit our website often and plan to check your email regularly.
What should you do at this time?
• Please take care of your family’s needs
• Create a plan for your students when they are not in school
• Reassure your students that we are all working to keep all people safe and healthy.
• Prepare your students for a new kind of “school” that will start soon.
• Email us with your questions: bnikolay@cambridge.k12.wi.us
We will be emailing an important survey to you via email in the coming days. This survey will inquire about your family’s availability to access technology, including internet service, during this time when online learning and instruction will be of primary importance. It is our intent to make sure all of our students have the equipment they need to fully participate in these learning opportunities.
Another component of the survey will be to inquire about your family’s travel plans while away from school. This information will be necessary to assist our families navigate health department requirements for return to school after travel.
Thank you for your understanding as we pull together to take on this new health risk.
