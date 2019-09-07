CAMBRIDGE-OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday school/Confirmation
5-7 p.m. Rise Up Synod Youth @ St. Luke's Middleton
MONDAY
6 p.m. Property Committee
6:30 p.m. Church Council
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
Newsletter deadline
8 a.m. Men's breakfast
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Wendy Lehr hostess at Grace
SATURDAY
7 a.m. LWR Boxcar loading in Madison
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. GLOW Middle School program
10:15 a.m. Sunday school
MONDAY
Newsletter articles due
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7 p.m. Finance Committee
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation, 6th-grade Pre-Confirmation
OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Session
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Church cleaning
1 p.m. Ladies Aid meeting
6:30 p.m. Worship Service
SATURDAY
2-4 p.m. Community Ice Cream Social
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Worship Service
9 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice, Jefferson
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Prayer
9 a.m. Sunday School K-Adult
10 a.m Worship
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-5:30 p.m. K-5th Grade Awana Club
6-7:30 p.m. 6-12th Grade Youth Group
6:30 p.m. Administrative Council
THURSDAY
9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study
1 p.m. Mary's Circle
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m. OWL Breakfast
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
SATURDAY
5 p.m. Worship w/Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship W/Communion & Pulpit Swap
10 a.m. Sunday school
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
THURSDAY
4-6 p.m. Men serve brat supper
UTICA BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
