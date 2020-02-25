Feb. 3-April 30: Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 3, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 21: Child development day
Cambridge area parents and their children (ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years) are invited to attend Child Development Day on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Children who attend will interact with other children and school staff in a play-based environment, while parents learn about community services. Gift bags and refreshments will be available. Call (608) 423-9727 to register.
Feb. 21: 4K registration
Parents of children who will be age 4 on or before Sept.1, 2020 may register their children for 4-year-old kindergarten on Feb. 21, at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please bring in a copy of your child’s birth certificate. Registration materials will be mailed to parents upon request by calling (608) 423-9727.
Friday, Feb. 28: Movie Night
The Cambridge PTO is hosting a movie night on Feb. 28 at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St., at 6 p.m. They will be showing “Frozen 2,” with popcorn, fruit snacks, water, a bake sale and raffles.
DEERFIELD
March 3: 4K registration
Deerfield Elementary School is holding registration for four-year-old kindergarten on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. Registration gives parents and students an opportunity to meet teachers and learn about the program. People should sign up for registration by calling (608) 764-5442 by Feb. 28. Children must turn four by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible.
March 5: 5K registration
Deerfield Elementary School is holding registration for five-year-old kindergarten on March 5 at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. Registration gives parents and students an opportunity to meet teachers and learn about the program. People should sign up for registration by calling (608) 764-5442 by Feb. 28. Children must turn five by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible.
March 9: PTO
The Deerfield PTO will meet on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Deerfield Elementary School IMC at 340 W. Quarry St. Childcare is available.
