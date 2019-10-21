CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter assemby
SUNDAY
Reformation Sunday
8 a.m. Choir Practice
9 a.m. Worship, Confirmation Sunday
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation
10:15 a.m. Stewardship meeting
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for Our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor office hours
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. Youth Halloween Party
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Confirmation Brunch
SUNDAY
Confirmation Sunday
9 a.m. Worship, kids singing
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. GLOW
10:15 Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion
TUESDAY
2 p.m. Outreach Committee
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
NO Worship Service
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
NO Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
11 a.m. Pastor Appreciation potluck
4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-Long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-:5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday school
MONDAY
6 p.m. 6th Grade Confirmation
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
SUNDAY
Reformation Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
6:30 p.m. Church Council
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation with Mentors
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m Bible class
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
10 a.m. Youth Breakfast Club
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &
UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
