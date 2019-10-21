CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Newsletter assemby

SUNDAY

Reformation Sunday

8 a.m. Choir Practice

9 a.m. Worship, Confirmation Sunday

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

10:15 a.m. Stewardship meeting

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for Our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor office hours

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

6 p.m. Confirmation 

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. Youth Halloween Party

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Confirmation Brunch

SUNDAY

Confirmation Sunday

9 a.m. Worship, kids singing

10 a.m. Fellowship

10 a.m. GLOW 

10:15 Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m.  Worship Service with Communion

TUESDAY

2 p.m. Outreach Committee 

WEDNESDAY

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

NO Worship Service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

NO Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

11 a.m. Pastor Appreciation potluck

4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-Long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-:5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday school

MONDAY

6 p.m. 6th Grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation 

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

SUNDAY

Reformation Sunday

9 a.m. Worship 

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. Church Council

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation with Mentors

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m Bible class

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

9 a.m. Sunday school

10 a.m. Youth Breakfast Club

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &

UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

